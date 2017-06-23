5 feared dead in Cross River communal clash

From Judex Okoro, Calabar

About five persons have been reportedly killed in a communal clash between Uyanga and Ojro communities in Akampka Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The incident, which occurred at about 2:00pm, yesterday, also led to the destruction of 10 shops in Uyanga town

An witness, Kingsley Eze, told Daily Sun that the clash was as a result of an argument among youths from Uynaga and Ojor communities on their way back from a burial ceremony held at neighbouring Ifumkpa community, penultimate Saturday.

Eze said their vehicle, conveying about six youths, broke down on a hill and the Uynaga boys came down and pushed the car up the hill while Ojor boys refused to come down to assist.

He said the Ojor boys flared up when they were asked why they refused to assist in pushing the car and an argument ensued, which subsequently led to fisticuffs.

In the process, it was learnt a young man from Uynaga picked up a bottle and hit on of the Ojor boys on the forehead.

On sensing danger, the Uynaga boys tried to separate the duo and made peace, believing that all had been settled.

But the witness added: “On Wednesday, when the injured Ojor boy came to Uynaga for business transactions, he sighted the boy who inflicted injury on him and attacked the boy, but some people intervened, making it possible for the Uynaga boy to escape.

“Not satisfied, we learnt the Ojor boy rushed back to his village and alerted them of an attempt to kill him. Without asking any question, they mobilised to Uynaga for reprisal.

“On getting to Uyanag, they met some youths who also tried to repel them but to no avail as the Ojor boys reacted and set fire on some shops while some people were killed in the process.

“As I speak with you, about five persons have been killed in the communal clash.

“And, you know the two communities have not been the best of friends as they have fought like this in the past. But, this latest fight is as if it were pre-planned.

“One of the boys killed is an Igbo boy, Ifeanyi, who hails from Abia State. He sells ticket in Uynaga here. About 10 shops have been burnt and activities paralysed fort two days in the community.”

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ms Iren Ugbo, confirmed the fracas between the Uynaga and Ojor communities to newsmen but no loss of lives has been reported to the command.

She said security personnel have been deployed to the communities to maintain peace.