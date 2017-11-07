The Sun News
Home / National / 5 docked for vandalising police patrol vehicle

5 docked for vandalising police patrol vehicle

— 7th November 2017

From: Lukman Olabiyi

No few than five men have been arraigned before the Lagos State Magistrate Court, Igbosere, for allegedly damaging the windscreen of a Police Patrol vehicle.

The defendants, Olatunde Abdul-Hamid, 34, Alimi Babatunde, 32, Oke Ibrahim, 33, Ikhara Emmanuel, 26 and Ibrahim Muhammed, 27, were docked before Magistrate Mrs Abimbola Komolafe.

They are standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy, damage of windscreen and breach of peace preferred against them by the police.

The prosecutor, Inspector Abbass Abayomi told the court that the defendants and others still at large committed the alleged offences ‎on November 6.

He said that the incident occurred at about 10pm, at 17, Beecroft Street, Sand Grouse, Lagos Island.

Abayomi said that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace and vandalised the windscreen of the Police Patrol Vehicle with registration NO. RRS 049 LA, valued N100,000, property of Federal Government of Nigeria.

The prosecutor said that the offences committed are punishable under Sections 168 (d) , 339 (1) and (7), of the criminal ‎laws of Lagos state 2015.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty.

After listing to balil application moved by the defendants counsel, Magistrate Komolafe, consequently admitted them to N50,000 bail each, with one surety each in like sum.

She added that the addressees of the sureties must be verified.

The case has been adjourned till December 15, for mention.

