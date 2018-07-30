4th CP posted to Bayelsa in 2 weeks

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Another Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, has been redeployed to Bayelsa State, 72 hours after the Force Headquarters settled for Mr. Abdulraham Ahmad.

Ahmad was believed to have been posted to the state following the power play between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) ahead of the 2019 general election which forced the police headquarters to reverse the initial redeployment of John Mukan and Ahmed Bello, hours after the announcement of their posting to the state was made.

Daily Sun investigations indicated that Ahmad had already arrived the state and was lodged in a highbrow hotel located on Sani Abacha Road preparing to resume today when another signal came that Austin Iwar has been posted to the state.

Sources at the police headquarters said there is confusion at the Bayelsa State Police Command as no police commissioner has assumed duty since the redeployment of Awunah from the state.

Already, two groups, the Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC) and a pro-democracy group, Bayelsa Good Governance Watch (BGGW) have slammed the force headquarters over the redeployment of four different commissioners of police to the state, describing the development as worrisome.

The Ijaw youths urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to order so as not to ignite another round of crisis in the state.

IYC Secretary General, Mr. Alfred Kemepado in a statement said while it is the duty of the force headquarters to redeploy police officers to formations across the country, Ijaw youths would resist any attempt by the police to instigate crisis in the state.