47 suspected criminals arrested in Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command has rounded up over 47 suspect armed robbers, kidnappers, India hemp smokers and fake currency traffickers and recovered 20 arms and ammunition as well as stolen cars.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Samuel Adegbuyi, told Daily Sun the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), arrested two suspects, Femi and Segun in their hideout printing fake Nigerian currencies.

He said SARS operatives recovered 655 pieces of N1000 notes with same serial NO N140526257, 35 pieces of N500 denomination with same serial NO Q159099504, a printing photocopy machine and printing papers. The leader, Femi, confessed that he was introduced into the illicit business a few years ago by a friend now late.

The CP said SARS operatives has raided the hideout of criminals who are ex-convicts and involved in serial armed robbery operations: “The gang specializes in snatching motor cycles from their owners at gun point. The notorious armed robbery suspects were rounded up in their hideout.

“They are Segun, Yusuf, Dauda, Kamorudeen, Umaru, Muhammed, Balarabe, Jimoh, Moses and Garuba. They recovered two locally made pistols, 10 live cartridges, one expended cartridges and six unmarked Bajaj motorcycles.”

Adegbuyi stated that the patrol team of Sanyo Division arrested four suspects with arms on their way to kidnap a victim at Jericho, Ibadan. They also arrested another suspect who allegedly supplied the gang arms and ammunition:

“The four suspects are Ogiemudia, Yakubu, Sunday and Paul. They recovered one locally made cut to size single barrel gun, one locally made pistol, 20 live cartridges and a bag containing charms.

“SARS operative rounded up a six-man gang that specialized in stealing good-laden containers at the Tin Can Island Port, Lagos, and perfecting fake waybills to transport the stolen goods to buyers. Members of the gang were arrested at the toll-gate area of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway while transporting the stolen container with caterpillars spare parts worth over N25million.

“The suspects are Hammed, Raji, Olatoye, Oladimeji, Olawepo and Raimi. SARS also arrested suspects who snatched motorbikes from owners at gunpoint.

“They were arrested at Bowen University Teaching Hospital area, Ogbomoso while attempting to dispose of three Bajaj boxers motorcycles with REG NO FFE601QD, FSU286GB and AKM138WM. The suspects are Kabiru, and Abdullahi.