15th September 2016 - Highway TO HELL!
15th September 2016 - Tourism will bail Nigeria out of recession –Ooni
15th September 2016 - Osun Osogbo Festival: How artistes promoted Yoruba culture, fashions
15th September 2016 - 47 suspected criminals arrested in Oyo
15th September 2016 - Nigerian newspaper industry records N143bn ad revenue in 10 years
15th September 2016 - Electricity firms urged to borrow to improve service
15th September 2016 - MSMEs fund hits N220 billion –CBN
15th September 2016 - Nigeria’s recession as opportunity for banks to do things differently
15th September 2016 - Russia 2018: Eagles must sit up or forget World Cup –Eguavoen
15th September 2016 - Rio 2016 Paralympics: Orji wins gold number 8 for Team Nigeria
47 suspected criminals arrested in Oyo
SAM ADEGBUYI OYO CP

47 suspected criminals arrested in Oyo

— 15th September 2016

The Oyo State Police Command has rounded up over 47 suspect armed robbers, kidnappers, India hemp smokers and fake currency traffickers and recovered 20 arms and ammunition as well as stolen cars.
Commissioner of Police, Mr. Samuel Adegbuyi, told Daily Sun the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), arrested two suspects, Femi and Segun in their hideout printing fake Nigerian currencies.
He said SARS operatives recovered 655 pieces of N1000 notes with same serial NO N140526257, 35 pieces of N500 denomination with same serial NO Q159099504, a printing photocopy machine and printing papers. The leader, Femi, confessed that he was introduced into the illicit business a few years ago by a friend now late.
The CP said SARS operatives has raided the hideout of criminals who are ex-convicts and involved in serial armed robbery operations: “The gang specializes in snatching motor cycles from their owners at gun point. The notorious armed robbery suspects were rounded up in their hideout.
“They are Segun, Yusuf, Dauda, Kamorudeen, Umaru, Muhammed, Balarabe, Jimoh, Moses and Garuba. They recovered two locally made pistols, 10 live cartridges, one expended cartridges and six unmarked Bajaj motorcycles.”
Adegbuyi stated that the patrol team of Sanyo Division arrested four suspects with arms on their way to kidnap a victim at Jericho, Ibadan. They also arrested another suspect who allegedly supplied the gang arms and ammunition:
“The four suspects are Ogiemudia, Yakubu, Sunday and Paul. They recovered one locally made cut to size single barrel gun, one locally made pistol, 20 live cartridges and a bag containing charms.
“SARS operative rounded up a six-man gang that specialized in stealing good-laden containers at the Tin Can Island Port, Lagos, and perfecting fake waybills to transport the stolen goods to buyers. Members of the gang were arrested at the toll-gate area of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway while transporting the stolen container with caterpillars spare parts worth over N25million.
“The suspects are Hammed, Raji, Olatoye, Oladimeji, Olawepo and Raimi. SARS also arrested suspects who snatched motorbikes from owners at gunpoint.
“They were arrested at Bowen University Teaching Hospital area, Ogbomoso while attempting to dispose of three Bajaj boxers motorcycles with REG NO FFE601QD, FSU286GB and AKM138WM. The suspects are Kabiru, and Abdullahi.

Uche Atuma

ogunkoya

Nigerian newspaper industry records N143bn ad revenue in 10 years

— 15th September 2016

By Bimbola Oyesola Advertising income for Newspapers in Nigeria was reported to have hit N143.1 billion between 2006 and December 2015, revealing a wavy pattern that reached its peak in 2014 with N25 billion; and declined to 23.7 billion at the end of 2015. According to a special edition of mediafacts in the last ten…

  • Electricity1

    Electricity firms urged to borrow to improve service

    — 15th September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe Following the low performance rating of electricity distribution firms in the country, the Acting Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Dr.  Vincent Onome Akpotaire, has advised the owners of the successor companies of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to borrow from both local and international funding sources to improve their…

  • emefiele-CBN

    MSMEs fund hits N220 billion –CBN

    — 15th September 2016

    From Chukwudera Eze, Enugu The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the weekend in Enugu disclosed that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) fund has hit N220 billion. The bank which announced this at a three-day sensitisation fair it embarked upon to create awareness, said the apex bank was also in Enugu to explain…

  • sekibo, Heritage MD

    Nigeria’s recession as opportunity for banks to do things differently

    — 15th September 2016

    By Amechi Ogbonna When a fortnight ago, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) officially declared that the Nigerian economy was in the midst of a full blown recession, it immediately sent a clear message to all Nigerians that only a collaborative effort of all stakeholders can salvage the economy. Even before NBS’s declaration however, more…

  • prof abc nwosuCC

    Why North is afraid of restructuring –ABC Nwosu

    — 15th September 2016

    By Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja Prof ABC Nwosu served as Political Adviser to erstwhile President Olusegun Obasanjo. He was later appointed minister of Health. In this interview, he spoke on the ongoing debate over restructuring. He argued that those kicking against restructuring are doing so because they are benefitting from the current warped system. He also spoke on…

  • 1-Prince-Tony-Momohccc

    Recession: Nigeria will soon bounce back –Tony Momoh

    — 15th September 2016

    By Willy Eya Prince Tony Momoh is former Minister of information and National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). He believes that despite the challenges facing the nation, people should not lose hope. In this interview on phone, he spoke on various issues including his belief that President Muhammadu Buhari would lead…

  • Prof. Mahmood Yakubu,

    Edo Guber Watch: Oshiomhole has lost people’s confidence –Wike

    — 15th September 2016

    From: Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has berated Governor Adams Oshiomhole over his penchant for lies and his inconsistencies and panic over the rejection  of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State. Governor Wike stated that it was completely untrue that he and his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa mobilised…

  • SERAP-logo

    SERAP: FG must prosecute Patience Jonathan within 7 days

    — 15th September 2016

    The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami to institute criminal proceedings against Patience Jonathan within seven days. The human rights group asked the AGF to act as a defender of public interest by exercising his powers under section 174(1) of the constitution. In a letter signed…

  • Boko Haram

    Boko Haram new video: Anger trails threat to capture Buhari

    — 15th September 2016

    It’s biggest joke of the century – Military From Desmond Mgboh, Kano, Molly Kilete, Abuja, Taiwo Amodu Amid anger, the military and prominent Nigerians yesterday dismissed the threat by Boko Haram to capture President Muhammadu Buhari. Insurgent group, Boko Haram, had in a new video posted yesterday,  boasted that it would seize Buhari with ‘our…

  • flood massive

    Flood: 1 die as Osun residents count losses

    — 15th September 2016

    Tragedy struck at Oke Onitea area of Osogbo on Tuesday when Ebenezer Olabode was swept away by flood on Tuesday. His remains was recovered yesterday by a rescue team of officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) including policemen and six local divers. The rescue team were said to have searched for…

