Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Forty -Seven political parties, in Kebbi State, have put out from the Inter-Party Advisory Council(IPAC) and formed alliance under the platform of Conference of Nigerian Political parties (CNPP) in the state.

The state’s Chairman of CNPP, Alhaji Usman Abubakar who confirmed this development while briefing newsmen, on Tuesday, after their emergency meeting disclosed that the aggrieved parties decided to alienated themselves from the Council due to alleged conspiracy by the IPAC against opposition parties in the state.

“The conference wishes to categorically disassociate itself from the fraudulent IPAC which has been parading themselves as political party leaders in the state. CNPP wishes to use this opportunity to draw the attention of public that IPAC organization is an enemies of Democracy and people of Kebbi State.

“The conference also wishes to inform the people of Kebbi State that it has the majority of political parties of 47 political parties and more than 60 candidates of various position in the forthcoming 2019 general elections had already subscribed to the CNPP and agreed to work for the success of the conference in the affairs of political activities, including 17 out of 29 Gubernatorial candidates in the state “.

The Conference which disowned any arrangement on it behalf with All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, insisted that they were ready to play prominent role of opposition parties in the state.