However, Odilim Enwegbara, a Development Economist and International Finance Specialist does not believe in the sermon of saving for the rainy day.

“We have a National Assembly that has not helped matters by jerking up oil benchmark. Ordinarily, if we maintain the oil price mark, whatever excess we have is to go to ECA.

“But from the way things are in Nigeria today, it is clear we have not learnt our lessons because FAAC allocation has increased. We have nothing in the Excess Crude Account (ECA). It’s less than $2 billion. Our foreign reserve has dropped. If not for strategic CBN intervention, the pressure on naira would have jerked up the black market dollar rate. The currency is artificially controlled.

“As we diversify the economy, we must also build robust fiscal buffers to cushion us from the pains of sudden crash of crude prices if it happens. That explains why the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other oil-rich nations did not feel the impact of the oil crash in 2014/15. They had fiscal buffers to withstand the tremors and again, they are diversifying rapidly since it is dangerous to rely solely on oil with its volatility.

“The government must save. The prices of oil has been going up consistently since 2016 well above our budget benchmark but instead we’re ballooning our spending and not saving. We even got a waiver from OPEC to produce and sell within our capacity and we are doing 2.2m barrels a day. We have had pretty stable production with minimal disturbances from the militants in the Niger Delta. We must save.

He then advised that for the country to be insulated from the shock of sudden crash in crude oil prices or production volumes, the government must save handsomely from oil proceeds and also diversify the economy in concrete terms by walking the talk.

He said the lack of fiscal buffers to cushion the crude price fall put tremendous pressure on the naira such that the black market rate for the US dollar skyrocketed beyond tolerable limits.

He recalled the economic crisis the country was plunged into between 2014 and 2015 due to lack of economic shock absorbers when global price of crude oil crashed with a corresponding crash in production volume due to incessant vandalism on oil facilities by militants in the Niger Delta region.

He said that philosophy was horribly misplaced because saving when there is gross insufficiency remains the most inappropriate thing to do.

Rather, he said government should spend widely but wisely to urgently close the nation’s infrastructural deficit gap estimated at around $350 billion.

“Government is not like an individual that would decide to save even when hungry. In modern economics, government must spend to grow the economy. You can’t save when you don’t have enough. Government needs to spend on capital projects. You can’t put idle funds in the coffers with low interest rate and go and borrow at higher interest rate when there are so many things we need to spend on to grow. The less the government spends, the wider the infrastructural deficit gap and the less attractive the country is to foreign investors.

“Government also needs to block leakages in the system to ensure Nigerians get value for money.

“I think the real question we should be asking is; is government spending wisely?

“Again, we must borrow for capital spending and not for recurrent expenditure. We really need to reduce our recurrent expenditure. We also need to borrow externally because it is cheaper than borrowing locally to address capital expenditure challenges”, Enwegbara advised.

Other experts also harped on the need for economic diversification through export of other products to swell the foreign reserves that declined from $47.7 billion in May to $47.2 billion in June.

Although the CBN Governor said the reduction had nothing to do with politics, all the same analysts called for multiple income streams for the country.

Emefiele said: “the decline has nothing to do with politics. What is happening is as a result of US Fed normalisation. Since the interest rate has gone up in the US, and other advanced economies, in an attempt to stimulate their economies, these money that moved into emerging economies have now been taken back and this means there will be so much outflow of cash than inflows and of course we have our own share of it.

“But it must be noted that Nigeria has performed better than other emerging market around the world, with a stabilised exchange rate has remained stable because we have been able to build enough buffer to support our currency and that is why the exchange rate has remained stable. Countries like South Africa and others have had their currencies depreciated but the naira remains stable at N360/$ at this time”, he said.