30th July 2018 - Anxiety mounts over Nigeria’s declining fiscal buffers
30th July 2018 - Matters arising from MPC meeting
30th July 2018 - NFF crisis: Pinnick, Giwa return to Jos court today
30th July 2018 - In search of political mentors (2)
30th July 2018 - The vultures are gathering again
30th July 2018 - A momentous month of Oshiomhole’s chairmanship
30th July 2018 - ANNABEL K 07035210723
29th July 2018 - 2019: Buhari’ll call to congratulate me as President, says Prof. Moghalu
29th July 2018 - I’m being persecuted because I refused to surrender Benue land to herdsmen – Ortom
29th July 2018 - CCNN nets N3.2b profit after tax in 2017
Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

EXPERTS $47.2 BILLION

Anxiety mounts over Nigeria’s declining fiscal buffers

— 30th July 2018

Experts harped on the need for economic diversification through export of other products to swell foreign reserves that declined to $47.2 billion in June Uche Usim, Abuja When last week, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rose from its 262nd meeting in Abuja with damning concern that the country…

  • MONETARY POLICY

    Matters arising from MPC meeting

    — 30th July 2018

    With the retention of the monetary policy rate at 14 per cent, the economy will continue to slide in spite of government’s efforts to stimulate it. After its recent meeting in Abuja, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained the 14 per cent Monetary Policy Rate (MPR). It also retained all monetary parameters, despite calls to…

  • NFF

    NFF crisis: Pinnick, Giwa return to Jos court today

    — 30th July 2018

    The two groups who have been laying claim to the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will return to the Jos court today, Daily Sun sports understood. Chris Giwa had refused to back down on his claim that he was rightly elected president of the NFF, even after last week’s development that saw the…

  • MOGHALU

    2019: Buhari’ll call to congratulate me as President, says Prof. Moghalu

    — 29th July 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has joined the Presidential race on the platform of the Young People’s Party (YPP) where he hoped to emerge the next president of the country. He also declared that, he looks forward to President Muhammadu Buhari’s call of…

  • HERDSMEN

    I’m being persecuted because I refused to surrender Benue land to herdsmen – Ortom

    — 29th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel of Benue State, on Sunday, said that he was being persecuted by the Federal Government and his former political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), because he refused to surrender Benue lands to Fulani herdsmen. Governor Ortom stated this at St. Michael’s Catholic Rectory Ameladu during a thanksgiving service in…

