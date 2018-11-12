More than 14 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa had diabetes in 2015, a number that is projected to double by 2040.

Paul Orude, Bauchi

No fewer than 415 million people are living with diabetes globally, which is projected to reach 642 million by 2040, the Diabetes Association of Nigeria (DAN) has said.

National president of the association Dr Mohammed Alkali disclosed this on Monday at the opening ceremony of the 2018 World Diabetes Celebration and 2nd National Diabetes Workshop organised by DAN, held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi.

Alkali, who is the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of ATBUTH, explained that November 14 of every year was earmarked as the World Diabetes Day in response to the growing concern about the escalating health threat posed by the disease across the globe. The occasion has commenced globally since 1991.

The theme of this year’s commemoration, “The family and Diabetes”, according to Alkali, is targeted at people of all ages, considering the fact that the disease is no respecter of age, gender or race as everyone is vulnerable to the disease.

More than 14 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa had diabetes in 2015, a number that is projected to double by 2040.

Stating that there are more people who live with the ailment without being diagnosed, Alkali said that the World Diabetes Day serves as the primary global awareness campaign of the disease, calling on government and stakeholders to give priority attention to detect and control the disease.

Another expert, Professor Sunny Chinenye, who served as guest speaker at the event, defined a diabetic as “a person who has high blood glucose either because they are not producing enough insulin, or because the body does not respond properly to insulin.”

Diabetes is categorized into four types (1, 2, 3 and 4) which affects children, adults, and pregnant women.

Chinenye, speaking more about the incurable disease, pointed out that there is no better treatment for it than prescription medication and eating the right foods.

“Poorly managed diabetes leads to serious complications and early death. However, with good self-management and health professional support, people with diabetes can live a long, healthy life,” he said.