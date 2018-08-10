– The Sun News
4,000 undergraduates to take part in NCDMB Essay Competition
4,000 undergraduates to take part in NCDMB Essay Competition

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Over 4,000 entries from undergraduates in Federal and State-owned universities is being expected for the 2nd Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NDCMB) Essay Competition.

The Essay competition tagged  NCDMB Annual National Undergraduate Nigeria Content Essay Competition which is in his second year is to promote academic excellence amongst undergraduates in Federal and state owned universities in Nigeria as well as creating awareness for Nigerian youths who are the real drivers of the Nigerian content initiative.

The competition is expected to build capacity that will prepare them adequately for effective participation in Nigerian oil and gas industry and develop the talent to create value from that opportunity.

Managing Director of Mahogany 21st Century Concept, Mr. Eyinimi Omorozi, which has been tasked to organise the competition on behalf of NCDMB while disclosing that the competition is open only to 100 and 200 level undergraduates said nine University dons from tertiary institution in the Niger Delta region and a member of the Association of Nigerian Authors would form the panel of Judges.

According to him the Essay competition was designed as a strategic tool to further drive the vision of the Engr. Simbi Wabote-led NCDMB for the youths.

“The whole idea is initiated as a strategic tool to further deepen the NCDMB established mandate especially with the youths, who are indeed the real drivers of the Nigerian Content (NC) initiative to enhance their proper understanding of the local content policy and effectively positioning them to explore the opportunities in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

“In the same vein, the exercise is designed to as a conscious attempt by the NCDMB aimed at promoting the writing skills, analytical and research skills potentials of young Nigerian undergraduates in federal and state owned universities in the country to stimulate academic excellence.”

