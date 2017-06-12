400 to benefit from free surgery in Ogun

No fewer than 400 persons would be benefited from the on-going free medical surgery jointly organized by the Ogun State government and Rotary International, especially Rotary International District 9110 Nigeria, Rotary International 3020 India, and Rotary International 3610 South Korea, to the victims of hernia, glaucoma, breast biopsy, burn excision/debridement and many others.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, stated this while flagging off the event at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, Ogun State, adding that the philosophy was to reduce the overhead cost associated with the large charities by providing volunteers with the chance to be part owner of the organisation.

He explained that the event aimed at giving succour to indigent citizens of the state that could not afford the costs of the operation or travel abroad for such a surgical operation, adding that the Governor has given them the mandate to work with partners both local and international in making life more better and meaningful for the poor masses of the state.

Ipaye observed that “imaging such surgery usually costs so much which most of our people, especially those living in rural areas and the aged, might not be able to afford”.

He said that the medical tourism was a global phenomenon and there are some reasons for people going abroad for medical check-up, some would not get well until he got to abroad for treatment while some who does not have the means dies untimely, urging the federal government to do more on health sector in order to reduce medical tourism and the overhead cost of the patients paying in dollars.

“As you can see here today that we are attending to about 400 beneficiaries for free of charge and you know how much it would gulp in dollar or pounds if travelling for US or UK for such treatment. That is more reason we are calling on the government of the day to pay priority on health sector so as to reduce capital being spent in abroad for medical treatment”, Ipaye said.

The Elepe of Epe and President Remo Traditional Council, Alayeluwa Oba Adewale Osinderu, said the programme was unprecedented as the people earnestly aspiring for such a programme to come in the state, appreciating the state for the giant strides being recorded for bringing the programme to their door step.

“Don’t you know how much it cost for travelling abroad for medical check-up talk less going for medical surgery, at least 400 people would be benefited from the surgical mission. We thank the state government and the Rotary International for deem it fit to come up with this programme”, Elepe said.

Earlier in his speech, the High Commission of India in Nigeria, Mr. Jagdeep Kapoor said the free surgical mission was to be done with seven India Medical Doctors in the state for free of charge, saying that they chose the state because of the Rotary International Nigeria prefer the state to others.

He hailed the state government, Rotary International Nigeria and the patients for their hospitality and steadfastness, noting that those on exceptional cases would not be attend to but refer to the hospital because the programme slated for only eight days.

Among the patients to attend to were those with cataract, gynecological diseases such as myoma, uterine prolapse, hernia, glaucoma, ovarian cyst, breast biopsy, burn excision/debridement, dental restoration, gastic bypass, caesarean section and those that has breast mass amongst other diseases.