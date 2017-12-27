The Sun News
Latest
27th December 2017 - ’40 Sisters’ online Islamist network unearthed by German intelligence
27th December 2017 - Fuel scarcity: Asaba residents lament high cost of internal transportation
27th December 2017 - Fuel scarcity latest: Independent marketers forced to cut down price in Ekiti
27th December 2017 - China refutes German ambassador’s allegation on cyber security consultation
27th December 2017 - Group wants PLWDs in Nigeria’s policy-making
27th December 2017 - Kwara gov. signs N190.9b 2018 Budget into law
27th December 2017 - Court remands farmer, 55, for defiling 8-yr boy
27th December 2017 - We are ready for CHAN – Coach Yusuf
27th December 2017 - Man on trial for death threat against wife over son’s paternity
27th December 2017 - Obama talks social media in interview with Prince Harry
Home / World News / ’40 Sisters’ online Islamist network unearthed by German intelligence

’40 Sisters’ online Islamist network unearthed by German intelligence

— 27th December 2017
Germany’s intelligence services have identified an Islamist terrorist network made up of 40 women. Female extremists with hundreds of Facebook followers are increasingly filling the gap left by their imprisoned husbands.

Burkhard Freier, the head of the North Rhine-Westphalian Office for the Protection of the Constitution, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that the local female extremist network of “40 sisters” followed a strict Salafist doctrine —informing their advice on everything from raising children to interpreting the religious rules of Islam and stirring up hatred against so-called “non-believers.”  The network was active on the internet, determined to proselytize their Salafist ideology (an ultra-conservative interpretation of Islam) aggressively to other would-be members.

“The women are now ideology promoters,” Freier said.

Additionally, the women indoctrinate their own children from an early age. “This makes Salafism a family affair,” and the result, Freier said, could be something “much more difficult to dissolve, namely Salafist pockets within society.”

What’s worse is that these female extremist leaders, some of whom have several hundred Facebook followers, now have a new role in society, feeling accepted and included. “The men have realized that women can network much better and are therefore more capable of expanding the scene and keeping it active,” Freier said.

Although not every Salafist is a terrorist, “every jihadist terrorist we’ve seen in Europe in recent years came from the Salafist scene,” Focus Online reported, citing the official. “There is an increasing number of minor Salafists fantasizing about violence,” he added.

While there has been a drop in the number of jihadists leaving for Syria and Iraq, the number of returnees was on the rise – an increasing number of women among them, Freier said.
German intelligence chief Hans-Georg Maassen said earlier this month that the security services are facing a record number of Islamists.

According to Maassen, the president of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), the number of Islamist sympathizers is at an “an all-time high”. It has gone up from 9,700 to 10,800 over the past year, with the fundamentalists increasingly abandoning radicalization in mosques in favor of “small conspiratorial circles, primarily on the internet,” which is proving a “particular challenge” for the security services. The splitting up of Islamist groups into smaller factions has also made them harder to monitor, Maassen noted.

Salafists follow an ultra-conservative, fundamentalist interpretation of Islam, and Salafist organizations such as Hizb ut-Tahrir are seeking to live under Sharia law, perceiving Western-style democracy as incompatible with obeying God. Their beliefs provide the spiritual basis for groups like Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). The BfV head added that women returning to Germany from Islamist strongholds “had become so radicalized and identify so deeply with IS-ideology that, by all accounts, they must also be identified as jihadis… we have to keep them in our sights.”

(Source: RT)

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fuel scarcity: Asaba residents lament high cost of internal transportation

— 27th December 2017

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba Residents of Asaba, the Delta State capital, have continued to celebrate the Yuletide amidst lamentations as a result of over 100 percent increase in the cost of internal transportation due to the present fuel scarcity across the nation. A cross section of residents interviewed by our correspondent, decried the high cost…

  • Fuel scarcity latest: Independent marketers forced to cut down price in Ekiti

    — 27th December 2017

    From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti Independent petroleum marketers in Ekiti have reduced fuel price to below N200 per litre. The new price is coming second day of the sale of petroleum in the government’s house pump to the public. Governor Ayodele Fayose had, on Monday, directed the sale of the fuel at pump price of N145…

  • Group wants PLWDs in Nigeria’s policy-making

    — 27th December 2017

    The National President of Persons With Disability Initiative Nigeria, Mr Augustine Onwuamaegbu, on Wednesday, appealed to Federal Government to include Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) in policy making in the country. Onwuamaegbu made the appeal in an interview, in Abuja. He called on PLWD to join political parties in order to be part of decision…

  • Kwara gov. signs N190.9b 2018 Budget into law

    — 27th December 2017

    From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin The people of Kwara State have been assured of improved welfare and infrastructure in the coming year. Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed gave the assurance, on Wednesday, while signing into law the State’s 2018 budget of N190,997,425.571, as passed by the State House of Assembly. Governor Ahmed also promised that in the coming…

  • Court remands farmer, 55, for defiling 8-yr boy

    — 27th December 2017

    A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, ordered the remand of a 55-year-old farmer, Muhammad Khamis, in prison, for allegedly defiling 8-year-old boy. Khamis, who lives at Kurna Asabe Quarters Kano, is being tried on a one-count charge of unnatural offence. The Police prosecutor, Insp Pogu Lale, told the court that one Ibrahim Shuaibu of the…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share