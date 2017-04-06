The Sun News
Beloxxi Biscuit
40% payments at ports are without receipts – Amiwero

— 6th April 2017

The President, National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), Mr. Lucky Amiwero, has alleged that 40 per cent of payments made at the nation’s ports are unreceipted.

Amiwero said, on Thursday, in Lagos, that port operators had various ways of collecting illegal fees, thereby, making the cost of doing business in Nigerian ports very high.

The customs agent said that the unwholesome payments were partly responsible for the high cost of goods in Nigerian markets.

“Somebody imports a cargo and at the point of clearing, he or she is made to make payments which are not official.

“Do not forget that an importer is not running a charity outfit; he is in business to make profit.

“Therefore, he transfers the bulk of the taxes he incurred to the end users,’’ Amiwero said.

According to him, unless such unwholesome payments are checked, the Nigerian ports will continue to be expensive and non-competitive when compared to ports in neighbouring countries.

He called on maritime regulatory bodies to eliminate the practice in order to boost Nigerian ports’ cargo throughput.

Amiwero said the ports of Lome and Cotonou were taking the advantage of the situation and had become transit ports for cargo destined for Nigeria. (NAN)

1 Comment

  1. Nelson Ogbu 6th April 2017 at 1:22 pm
    Reply

    I think that is allowed to happen so that tomorrow the custom authority witll ask every Nigerian on the street to produce receipts of those items not paid for at their ports of enty. Mr Ali will not hear this now.

