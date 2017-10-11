The Sun News
Latest
11th October 2017 - 40 Boko Haram terrorists to surrender in Borno
11th October 2017 - Bagudu approves N150m for Yauri electricity project
11th October 2017 - 2019: Ribadu, Marwa, Nyako pose no threat to Bindow – Abba Jimeta
11th October 2017 - Kachikwu allegations: Don’t sweep issues under the carpet, APDA tells Buhari
11th October 2017 - Sen. Adeola named ‘South West Senator of the Year’
11th October 2017 - Traders shutdown Abuja market over eviction plot by govt.
11th October 2017 - Gunmen kill ex-Plateau Head of Service, 2 others
11th October 2017 - WHO partners NAFDAC on fight against counterfeit drugs
11th October 2017 - Anambra guber: Obaze advises against politics with bitterness
11th October 2017 - Day of Girl Child: Lagos govt. urged to build supportive housing, correctional facilities for children
Home / National / 40 Boko Haram terrorists to surrender in Borno

40 Boko Haram terrorists to surrender in Borno

— 11th October 2017

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno says about 40 Boko Haram insurgents have indicated willingness to surrender to the Corps in the state.

The Commandant of the corps in the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Abdullahi said that the insurgents had indicated their intention to renounce membership of the terrorist group but through an intermediary.

He said that negotiations between the command and the insurgents were conducted through a firewood vendor.

He also said that six insurgents had earlier surrendered to the Corps in the last one month in the state.

The commandant stated that the extremists surrendered voluntarily under the Federal Government’s Safe Corridor Initiative(SCI).

“About 40 of the insurgents have come forward to surrender. They indicated that many of them are willing to lay down their arms,” Abdullahi said.

According to him, the command has also conducted town hall meetings with communities and religious leaders to enhance security in the state.

Hundreds of the insurgents had surrendered to the Nigerian Army under the SCI in the past three months.

The surrendered insurgents are currently undergoing De-radicalisation process at the Military Rehabilitation Centre, Gombe, to facilitate their reintegration into the society. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

40 Boko Haram terrorists to surrender in Borno

— 11th October 2017

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno says about 40 Boko Haram insurgents have indicated willingness to surrender to the Corps in the state. The Commandant of the corps in the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Wednesday in Maiduguri. Abdullahi said that…

  • Bagudu approves N150m for Yauri electricity project

    — 11th October 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has approved the sum of N150 million as loan for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) contractor working on the sub-station in Yauri Local Government Area of the state. Governor Bagudu made this known, on Wednesday, during his visit to the Emir of Yauri,…

  • 2019: Ribadu, Marwa, Nyako pose no threat to Bindow – Abba Jimeta

    — 11th October 2017

    From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola The Director General of Bindow campaign Organisation, Alhaji Abdulrahaman Abba Jimeta, says the chances of Governor Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow winning a second term against Nuhu Ribadu, Buba Marwa, Abdulaaziz Nyako and other politicians indicating interest for the office in 2019 was higher than theirs. Jimeta said Governor Bindow’s outstanding transformation in…

  • Kachikwu allegations: Don’t sweep issues under the carpet, APDA tells Buhari

    — 11th October 2017

    From: Okwe Obi, Abuja The Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to sweep the allegations made by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, against the Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikati Baru, under the carpet. Speaking exclusively to Daily Sun, on Wednesday,…

  • Sen. Adeola named ‘South West Senator of the Year’

    — 11th October 2017

    Media Correspondents in the National Assembly has named Sen. Solomon Olamiklekan Adeola as the South West Senator of the Year. Sen. Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, represents Lagos West in the Senate. He is a strong contender for the Ogun State governorship seat in the froth-coming gubernatorial election scheduled for 2019 in Ogun State. The…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share