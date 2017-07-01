The Sun News
Home / National / 4 soldiers killed in Borno bomb attack

4 soldiers killed in Borno bomb attack

— 1st July 2017

The Army has confirmed that it lost an officer and three soldiers in Borno on Thursday when their patrol vehicle encountered IED buried on the road between Kangarwa and Alagarno village.

 The Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, while giving update on troops’ clearance operations in the North-East between Tuesday and Thursday.

 He said three other soldiers sustained injuries, while the patrol vehicle was completely damaged. Usman, however, said three suspected terrorists who planted the explosive and hid themselves had been fished out and neutralised.

 The Army spokesman added that apart from clearance operations, troops stationed at Banki in Borno rendered humanitarian assistance to over 887 Nigerian refugees who returned from Cameroon since Tuesday.

 He said the troops, also on Thursday, handed over Miss Jada Hachaba, who was abducted by the terrorists to her mother at Gulak in Adamawa.

The Army spokesman explained that Hachaba escaped from the terrorists’ captivity, adding that she was handed over in the presence of the District Head of Gulak.

 At Buni Yadi in Yobe, Usman said that troops in the period under review discovered a 122mm D30 unexploded ordinance inside an uncompleted building at the Federal Low Cost Housing Estate.

