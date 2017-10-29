The Sun News
Latest
29th October 2017 - 4 smart hacks for living in a noisy area
29th October 2017 - Anti Open Grazing law: Herders appeal for FG’s intervention
29th October 2017 - PDP chair: SW group wants support for Uche Secondus
29th October 2017 - PDP chairmanship: Reps Caucus to back best candidate
29th October 2017 - Army confirms ambush on soldiers in Zamfara
29th October 2017 - BVN: Expert advises FG to observe due process in seizure of bank accounts
29th October 2017 - Delta students urge Okowa to probe bursary board
29th October 2017 - USAID, Nestle to empower 20,000 farmers in Kaduna
29th October 2017 - Diversify now or regret later,  Kalu in China tasks African leaders
29th October 2017 - HAPPENING NOW: South East govs meeting in Enugu
Home / Uncategorized / 4 smart hacks for living in a noisy area

4 smart hacks for living in a noisy area

— 29th October 2017

Living in a noisy area can be quite an uncomfortable experience. However, there a couple of hacks that can help you effectively deal with the situation.  Here are 4 smart hacks for living in a noisy area.

Get Good Earplugs

This just might be the simple solution to help you deal with living in a noisy area. Earplugs will help cancel some of the noise and make it possible for you to have a semblance of quiet, especially at night when you need to relax and sleep. They are comfortable enough to fall asleep in and help to keep out almost any noise.

Talk To The Administrator About It

Whether you’re staying in a hotel or in an apartment, if the activities of your neighbour(s) are the cause of the noise, you can first try talking to them about it. If things don’t change, then you can go the administrator and make a complaint about it. The administrator might be able to offer a solution to address the problem and be more successful at getting your neighbour(s) to comply.

Get Draft Guards or Door Seals

The crack below your door is one of the primary ways through which noise enters. Using a draft guard or door seal to block that space can help to mitigate the noise. It is also a great way to add some insulation to your room or apartment.

Ask Questions

Asking some basic questions about the area you intend to live in because this can go a long way in helping you deal with the stress of living in a noisy area. Try visiting your neighbours and asking questions on what you can do to deal with the noise. You can get some valuable responses on steps to take from this. You can also make use of forums and communities on social media platforms like Facebook or even Twitter, to explain your situation and make inquiries on what you can do to mitigate your noise problem.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Chizoba Ikenwa

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anti Open Grazing law: Herders appeal for FG’s intervention

— 29th October 2017

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has appealed to the Federal Government to prevail on the Benue government to extend the implementation of its Anti-Open Grazing law scheduled to take effect from Nov.1. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Makurdi, the National Coordinator of the…

  • PDP chair: SW group wants support for Uche Secondus

    — 29th October 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Ahead of the elective national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) slated for December 9, a chieftain of the party in Osun State, Hakeem Ogunsola, has urged South West zone to support the party’s former deputy national chairman and ex-Acting national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, for the national chairmanship position….

  • PDP chairmanship: Reps Caucus to back best candidate

    — 29th October 2017

      From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives, baring all unforeseen circumstances, will meet the last batch of candidates running for the chairmanship of their party on Tuesday, Daily Sun, has learnt. Those scheduled to be screened by the Caucus on Tuesday include, former governor…

  • Army confirms ambush on soldiers in Zamfara

    — 29th October 2017

    Nigerian Army on Sunday confirmed an ambush by suspected bandits against its anti terrorism team on Friday around Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara. Army Spokesman, Brig-Gen. Usman Kukasheka, made the confirmation on telephone. He, however, said none of the soldiers was killed during the attack. Kukasheka also said the army headquarters was still gathering…

  • BVN: Expert advises FG to observe due process in seizure of bank accounts

    — 29th October 2017

    An economic expert, Charles Nwekeaku, has advised the Federal Government to follow due process in getting the forfeiture of monies in accounts without Bank Verification Numbers(BVN) to the government. Nwekeaku, an Associate Professor at the Nassarawa State University, Keffi, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share