The Sun News
Latest
21st June 2017 - 4 Signs a business venture is going nowhere
21st June 2017 - Saudi king upends royal succession, names son as first heir
21st June 2017 - Russian diplomat to head UN anti-terror office
21st June 2017 - Fayose vows to defeat APC again in 2018  
21st June 2017 - Nigeria rated low in reading
21st June 2017 - Court remands 5 abductors of Nigeria/Turkish school pupils in prison
21st June 2017 - Council workers’ protest grounds Delta over 15 months salary debt
21st June 2017 - Mbaise USA medical mission: 12, 000 patients get free treatments
21st June 2017 - Medical succour for 12,000 Imo residents
21st June 2017 - UNHCR donates sanitation equipment to IDPs in Yobe
Home / Business / 4 Signs a business venture is going nowhere

4 Signs a business venture is going nowhere

— 21st June 2017

In today’s business environment, there are many business ventures to invest in. For this reason, it is important to be particular about the one you choose invest in to avoid devastating losses. Jumia shares 4 signs a business venture is going nowhere.

Lack of Focus

This is especially the case with start-ups. If a business venture is focused on one thing this month, then next month the focus has changed again to something else, and it’s the same a month or two after that, it’s a sign you need to take note of. Weak and inconsistent focus is one of the number one business killers, and any business without a focus or with one that keeps changing or expanding is a venture you need to careful with.

All Income Comes From a Handful of Customers

The Pareto principle says that 80 percent of your sales will come from 20 percent of your customers, that is 80% of the results stems from 20% of the input. Therefore, if you find that with a business venture the number is less, then you have to start to find ways to increase this number through actions like marketing and networking. This will help to enhance the sustainability of the business.

Little or No Excitement among Early Users

Especially for a business ventures that is service or product centered, it is important for early users of the product or service to return again and again. If new set of users keep coming in without you being able to sustain their continued patronage then it’s a sign you need to be concerned about. Your service or product should be able to create that buzz or effect to sustain the patronage of early users to help validate your business idea.

Plenty Visionaries but Not Enough Doers

Visionaries are great for conceiving a potentially viable business idea, but it’s important to work to bring these visions to reality. For this you need to have doers on your team, people that can work and strategize to get things to done effectively and efficiently to help bring your ideas to life. Typically, there’s more programming and technical work to be done within the first 6 months of a business (when you’re trying to lay the groundwork for the business) than marketing or business development work. After all, you can’t exactly market a product or service that isn’t fully functional, that’ll be putting the chicken before the egg.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Tagged with:

About author

Chizoba Ikenwa

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

4 Signs a business venture is going nowhere

— 21st June 2017

In today’s business environment, there are many business ventures to invest in. For this reason, it is important to be particular about the one you choose invest in to avoid devastating losses. Jumia shares 4 signs a business venture is going nowhere. Lack of Focus This is especially the case with start-ups. If a business…

Share

  • Saudi king upends royal succession, names son as first heir

    — 21st June 2017

    Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Wednesday appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, placing him first-in-line to the throne and removing the country’s counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the line of succession. The monarch stripped Prince Mohammed bin Nayef from his title as crown prince and from his…

    Share

  • Russian diplomat to head UN anti-terror office

    — 21st June 2017

    Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to appoint a Moscow envoy in Vienna to head a newly created UN Office of Counter-terrorism, officials and diplomats said on Wednesday. Russia’s Ambassador to International Organisations in Vienna, Vladimir Voronkov, told Reuters he met with Guterres on Tuesday and an announcement on the appointment is expected this week, officials…

    Share

  • Fayose vows to defeat APC again in 2018  

    — 21st June 2017

    Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will again be roundly defeated in 2018, even as thousands of his supporters Wednesday celebrated three years of his electoral victory. Governor Fayose while addressing the crowd after declaring open the situation office for the 2018 election charged the people to…

    Share

  • Nigeria rated low in reading

    — 21st June 2017

    The National Librarian, Professor Lenrie Aina, says that Nigeria is not rated among the most read countries in the world. Aina, who is also the Chief Executive Officer, National Library of Nigeria, said this in Enugu on Wednesday at the Readership Promotion Campaign (RPC). He said that a recent study on the most reading countries…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share