4 SARS operatives dismissed for robbery, kidnapping, others

The AIG said the policemen were dismissed and subsequently charged to court on offences of armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful detention, intimidation and threatening violence. He said Mr. Chukwudi Godwin Odionye, aka Bishop, submitted a petition against the four on May

2, 2018, that, on June 24, 2017, he was in his house in Alagbado, Lagos, when the four armed policemen stormed his house to effect his arrest on the allegation of performing ‘fake’ miracles. He stated that, after his arrest, he was taken to one hotel in Agege, where he was detained and threatened with death, if he failed to cooperate and part with some money. The following day, June 25, he was taken to a bank, where he was made to transfer N7 million to one of the operative’s account.

On the receipt of the petition, the AIG ordered an investigation into the matter and it was revealed that no proper police procedure for investigation was followed in Odionye’s arrest and that the four SARS operatives actually abducted him from his house and unlawfully detained him in the hotel for personal gain. The police men, Sgt. Adeoye Adekunle, Sgt. Adenira Adebowale, Sgt. Agbi Lucky and Sgt. Odighe Hehosa, were subsequently found guilty during the orderly room trial for professional misconduct, corrupt practices and discreditable conduct.