Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Monday, took to her Twitter handle to comment on the latest killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

According to her, about four South African policemen are currently on trial for alleged killings and maltreating of Nigerians in the country.

Dabiri-Erewa said on her verified Twitter handle, @abikedabiri, while responding to twitter users who expressed concerns over continued violence targeted at Nigerians in South Africa.

One user had demanded to know what was happening to Nigeria’s citizenship diplomacy principle in the face of continued attacks on Nigerians, asking if it was not not yet time for reciprocity on South Africa.

She said that was a decision for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make.

Dabiri-Erewa, however, disclosed the nation’s mission in South Africa was making progress in discussions and engagements.

“That really is a decision for the MFA. But our mission in SA has made progress in discussions and engagements.

“About four SA policemen currently on trial for killings and maltreatment of Nigerians. Never happened before,” she wrote.

She added that the Nigerian mission was already on the matter of a Nigerian burnt to death in Rustenburg, South Africa, after his vehicle was set ablaze by yet-to-be identified people.

She described Rustenburg as a particularly volatile area, saying 14 Nigerians are currently in court on allegations of public violence and drugs.

“The mission already on this matter. Rustenburg is a particularly volatile area where 14 Nigerians currently in court for allegations of public violence/ drugs .

“However, no justification for doing this to anyone. The mission right now meeting with SA authorities,” she said.

Unofficial estimates put the number of Nigerians residing in South Africa at about 800,000, majority of whom are young people.

