The Sun News
Latest
22nd June 2017 - 4 Reasons a blog doesn’t grow as expected
22nd June 2017 - Court okays more evidence in Alison-Madueke trial
22nd June 2017 - Ekiti 2018: Tension as APC foils plan by police, Fayose to stop aspirant’s declaration
22nd June 2017 - 5 Interesting Reasons Why Talking to Yourself is not a Sign of Craziness
22nd June 2017 - WAEC announces new certificate collection fee
22nd June 2017 - Ambode’s wife preaches love, tolerance at Ramadan
22nd June 2017 - We didn’t pay money to Amaechi’s wife – Ex-Commissioners, LG chairs
22nd June 2017 - Quit notice to vacate North a clarion call – Atanike
22nd June 2017 - Olamide, Flavour, Kiss Daniel, others storm Ibadan for Glo Mega Music Show
22nd June 2017 - Court remands American in kirikiri prison for fraud
Home / Features / 4 Reasons a blog doesn’t grow as expected

4 Reasons a blog doesn’t grow as expected

— 22nd June 2017

Most blogs out there don’t get the kind of traffic or attention they desire, and this is mainly because there are a couple of vital things about blogging they are not aware of. Once this awareness is there, it will be easier to achieve sustained blog growth. We share 4 reasons a blog doesn’t grow as expected.

You Don’t Promote Your Content Well

According to Jumia, it’s not just about promoting your content; it’s about promoting your content well. You need to ensure you add sharing buttons to your blog articles and share content at peak times of your audience’s social activity. Blogging is a very time sensitive work, don’t just think you can write, publish and share content whenever you want. Other important things you can do include: sharing your article on social networking sites with images (to make them more attractive), sharing content multiple times on social sites, keeping up with your content by responding to comments etc., and encouraging your blog authors, contributors, team members, friends and family to use their social networks to help share your blog content.

You’re Not Considering Your Audience

It’s not just about writing great content, it’s about writing great content that matters. You need to tailor your content to the desires and interest of your target audience. Consider what your audience really cares about, and how they want it expressed or delivered to them. If your audience likes visual delivery of content, then give it to them and work to make your content more visual. Basically, just ensure your content focuses on issues and challenges either faced by your readers or that will interest your readers.

You Know Little or Nothing about SEO

When starting out, a blogger is not just a blogger; a blogger needs to be a lot more if he/she wants the blog to grow, and one of them is an SEO specialist. A blogger needs to be acquainted with basic SEO knowledge if he/she desires growth. This is not to say that a blog cannot grow without some SEO work, it can, but without deliberate SEO effort, the process towards that growth might be a frustrating one. A blogger needs to be aware of certain keywords and title tags to help with keyword optimization, and should endeavor to have, at the very least, a vague idea of how it all works to help increase a blog’s visibility and growth. Understanding the keywords that gain traffic can help guide your content writing and content marketing efforts to make them more efficient.

Your Blog is Boring

When there’s no ‘wow’ factor about your blog, when there’s nothing attractive about it in terms of colour, layout or even design, and it delivers a poor user experience to visitors, this is very likely to affect the chances of a first time visitor’s return to your blog. Your blog’s user experience should be interesting and satisfying enough to sustain the attention of first time visitors to your blog. It’s not just about having great content and working so hard on SEO, you need to pay attention to user experience. Consider what a user experiences when he/she visits your blog. Consider if your blog is easy to read and if it satisfies your audience’s needs.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Tagged with:

About author

Chizoba Ikenwa

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Court okays more evidence in Alison-Madueke trial

— 22nd June 2017

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday granted the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC) permission to file additional proof of evidence in the trial of Diezani  Alison-Madueke’s aide Jide Omokore and others. Omokore was arraigned alongside Victor Briggs, Abiye Membere, and David Mbanefo, on an amended nine-count charge of diversion of money. In his…

Share

  • Ekiti 2018: Tension as APC foils plan by police, Fayose to stop aspirant’s declaration

    — 22nd June 2017

    From: Kate Uzuma There was tension in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Wednesday, as the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) foiled an alleged plan to stop the governorship declaration of an aspirant, Mr. Kola Alabi. Alabi had obtained a police permit which was granted by the state police command about three…

    Share

  • WAEC announces new certificate collection fee

    — 22nd June 2017

    The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has urged GCE candidates to endeavour to collect their certificates within four years of writing the examination as any delay beyond that will attract custody fee. Demianus Ojijeogu, the Head of Public Affairs Department, WAEC, Nigeria disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

    Share

  • Ambode’s wife preaches love, tolerance at Ramadan

    — 22nd June 2017

    Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has called for love and peaceful co-existence among the citizenry, during and after the Ramadan. She made the call during the evening prayer and fast-breaking (Iftar) by Muslim faithful, at Lagos House, Ikeja. Mrs. Ambode said that the Ramadan period represented love, forgiveness, peaceful co-existence…

    Share

  • We didn’t pay money to Amaechi’s wife – Ex-Commissioners, LG chairs

    — 22nd June 2017

    From: Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Former Rivers State commissioners and Local Government  chairmen have refuted the statement by the state Governor Nyesom Wike that they paid between N2 million and N3 million monthly to wife of Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi,  Judith, when her husband held sway as governor of the state. The council chairmen and…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share