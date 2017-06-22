4 Reasons a blog doesn’t grow as expected— 22nd June 2017
Most blogs out there don’t get the kind of traffic or attention they desire, and this is mainly because there are a couple of vital things about blogging they are not aware of. Once this awareness is there, it will be easier to achieve sustained blog growth. We share 4 reasons a blog doesn’t grow as expected.
You Don’t Promote Your Content Well
According to Jumia, it’s not just about promoting your content; it’s about promoting your content well. You need to ensure you add sharing buttons to your blog articles and share content at peak times of your audience’s social activity. Blogging is a very time sensitive work, don’t just think you can write, publish and share content whenever you want. Other important things you can do include: sharing your article on social networking sites with images (to make them more attractive), sharing content multiple times on social sites, keeping up with your content by responding to comments etc., and encouraging your blog authors, contributors, team members, friends and family to use their social networks to help share your blog content.
You’re Not Considering Your Audience
It’s not just about writing great content, it’s about writing great content that matters. You need to tailor your content to the desires and interest of your target audience. Consider what your audience really cares about, and how they want it expressed or delivered to them. If your audience likes visual delivery of content, then give it to them and work to make your content more visual. Basically, just ensure your content focuses on issues and challenges either faced by your readers or that will interest your readers.
You Know Little or Nothing about SEO
When starting out, a blogger is not just a blogger; a blogger needs to be a lot more if he/she wants the blog to grow, and one of them is an SEO specialist. A blogger needs to be acquainted with basic SEO knowledge if he/she desires growth. This is not to say that a blog cannot grow without some SEO work, it can, but without deliberate SEO effort, the process towards that growth might be a frustrating one. A blogger needs to be aware of certain keywords and title tags to help with keyword optimization, and should endeavor to have, at the very least, a vague idea of how it all works to help increase a blog’s visibility and growth. Understanding the keywords that gain traffic can help guide your content writing and content marketing efforts to make them more efficient.
Your Blog is Boring
When there’s no ‘wow’ factor about your blog, when there’s nothing attractive about it in terms of colour, layout or even design, and it delivers a poor user experience to visitors, this is very likely to affect the chances of a first time visitor’s return to your blog. Your blog’s user experience should be interesting and satisfying enough to sustain the attention of first time visitors to your blog. It’s not just about having great content and working so hard on SEO, you need to pay attention to user experience. Consider what a user experiences when he/she visits your blog. Consider if your blog is easy to read and if it satisfies your audience’s needs.
How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story
23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!
Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!
Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!
Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!
Read your favourite song lyrics here!
Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!
7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!
About author
Related Articles
-
-
5 Survival tips for raising a large family21st June 2017
-
4 Signs a business venture is going nowhere21st June 2017
-
How to start a business in Nigeria19th June 2017
Latest
Court okays more evidence in Alison-Madueke trial— 22nd June 2017
The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday granted the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC) permission to file additional proof of evidence in the trial of Diezani Alison-Madueke’s aide Jide Omokore and others. Omokore was arraigned alongside Victor Briggs, Abiye Membere, and David Mbanefo, on an amended nine-count charge of diversion of money. In his…
-
Ekiti 2018: Tension as APC foils plan by police, Fayose to stop aspirant’s declaration— 22nd June 2017
From: Kate Uzuma There was tension in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Wednesday, as the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) foiled an alleged plan to stop the governorship declaration of an aspirant, Mr. Kola Alabi. Alabi had obtained a police permit which was granted by the state police command about three…
-
WAEC announces new certificate collection fee— 22nd June 2017
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has urged GCE candidates to endeavour to collect their certificates within four years of writing the examination as any delay beyond that will attract custody fee. Demianus Ojijeogu, the Head of Public Affairs Department, WAEC, Nigeria disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…
-
Ambode’s wife preaches love, tolerance at Ramadan— 22nd June 2017
Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has called for love and peaceful co-existence among the citizenry, during and after the Ramadan. She made the call during the evening prayer and fast-breaking (Iftar) by Muslim faithful, at Lagos House, Ikeja. Mrs. Ambode said that the Ramadan period represented love, forgiveness, peaceful co-existence…
-
We didn’t pay money to Amaechi’s wife – Ex-Commissioners, LG chairs— 22nd June 2017
From: Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Former Rivers State commissioners and Local Government chairmen have refuted the statement by the state Governor Nyesom Wike that they paid between N2 million and N3 million monthly to wife of Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, Judith, when her husband held sway as governor of the state. The council chairmen and…
-
Entertainment
I almost took my life after my ex dumped me –Nzube Onyia— 21st June 2017
By RITA OKOYE Nollywood starlet, Nzubechi Maureen Onyia popularly called Nzube Onyia, dreads heartbreaks like hell. This is coming after her ex-lover dumped her a few years ago. However, the experience was the starting point of her movie career, as the heartbreak took her to another level. Here, the light-skinned actress shares her inspiring success…
South-West Report
Monarchs at war— 22nd June 2017
• Rumble in Ekiti communities over chairmanship of traditional council From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti What can be described as a royal rumble is brewing in three major towns of Ogotun, Ilawe and Igbara-Odo, in Ekiti Southwest Local Government Area of Ekiti State. The Ologotun of Ogotun, Oba Samuel Oyebade, is accused of sit-tight for allegedly…
-
Abuja Metro
My daughter’s journey to death, by Odama— 21st June 2017
As the controversy over the death of Joy Odama rages, her nother, Mrs. Philomena Odama, has opened up on the tragic incident, saying an Abuja-based millionaire should be held responsible for it. In an interview with Molly Kilete in Abuja, at the office of the non-governmental organisation championing the arrest and prosecution of the suspect,…
Oriental News
Medical succour for 12,000 Imo residents— 21st June 2017
From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri This year, no fewer than 12,000 persons have benefited from the three-day annual free medical mission held recently for the treatment of the aged, poor and indigent by the Mbaise USA for their people at home. The free medical mission held simultaneously at Ezinihitte, Ekwerazu, Uvuru, Lorji, Ezialakaohu Nguru and St….
-
Features
4 Reasons a blog doesn’t grow as expected— 22nd June 2017
Most blogs out there don’t get the kind of traffic or attention they desire, and this is mainly because there are a couple of vital things about blogging they are not aware of. Once this awareness is there, it will be easier to achieve sustained blog growth. We share 4 reasons a blog doesn’t grow as…
Literary Review
Ben Obumselu (1930 –2017): An extraordinary literary life— 12th June 2017
By Isidore Diala Professor Ben Obumselu, who was laid to rest on Friday June 9, 2017, at his hometown, Oba, in Anambra State, remarked in a 1990 article: “Every man is a lover and follows the Muse.” He meant to point to the legion of human compulsions and fixations, and placed in hierarchical…
-
Lifeline
Rain of pain : Five-day downpour destroys bridge linking North with South-West— 22nd June 2017
•Thousands of commuters stranded; travellers in desperate search for food, water •We need help from FG, Niger govt cries out By Adams John, Minna The Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa road is one of the busiest highways in the country. Over 300 trailers and tankers and other smaller vehicles ply the road daily, as it is the only major…
Education Review
PHONEY, PHONEY IDENTITY— 20th June 2017
• A revealing encounter with Nigerians who don’t know the meanings of “whistleblower” and “whistle blowing,” and ones who presume to know • Shocking: They include students of institutions of higher learning From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, and Bianca Iboma, Lagos In recent times, there has been a lot of hue and cry about “whistle-blowing” and…
-
Marketing Matters
Indomie, Coca-Cola, Delta State come out tops at 2016 ADVAN Awards— 30th November 2016
It was a unique gathering of major stakeholders in Nigeria’s marketing industry when the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) rolled out the red carpet to celebrate outstanding achievers at the 2016 ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, last weekend. The event threw up new champions who would bask in the…
TSWeekend
MMM partners ISEE for Women skills acquisition workshop— 19th June 2017
Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) a peer to peer donation community of people helping each other with their SPARE money, recently partnered an NGO, Initiative for Self Esteem Empowerment and Evaluation (ISEE) Inc. in conjunction with Olajumoke Jide Foundation to empower indigent women in Lagos with the sum of #500,000 with a view to alleviating poverty….
Columnists
-
Igbo and their trapped trillions— 22nd June 2017
There is every reason to believe that the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) whose activities triggered the quit notice given to the Igbo in the North by Arewa youths is elated by the stand of the northern groups. IPOB believes that the Arewa youths, through their declaration, may have, without knowing it, made the…
-
DANDELION: Wonderful Beauty Provider— 22nd June 2017
Taraxacum officinalisWigg. Family- Asteraceae Common names: priest’s crown, monk’s head, irish daisy, lion’s tooth, ewe yarin (Yoruba). A flowering herbaceous plant commonly considered a weed by many gardeners and lawn owners. Dandelion can be found on roadsides, banks and shores of water ways and other areas with moist soils. It grows from generally unbranched taproots…
-
A trilogy on twins: Conjoined twins— 22nd June 2017
The title of today’s outing is strictly not an original of mine. It is a recall of when I read that Hollywood saga comprising of the Dream Merchants, the Carpet Beggars and the Inheritors by Sydney Sheldon. The three books in combination are often referred to as a trilogy. But we are not talking about…
-
Ubah Games Village: An economic boon to Nigeria— 22nd June 2017
TO most of us, the strident calls for heavy investments in the southeast ring hallow and have fallen on deaf ears. Most times, the calls seem very unexciting to some people. It is sometimes utterly discouraging to continuously drum into the ears of wealthy Nigerians to begin to site factories and other businesses in the…
-
Wanted: A new generation of time keepers— 22nd June 2017
African time, a bastardisation of the global norm and culture in keeping to time, has eaten into every fabric of Nigerian society. From schools, churches, mosques, private and public institutions, late-coming to events has clearly become catholic and has eroded confidence and integrity of the Nigerian way of life and so strangely accepted. With this…
-
‘FRSC needs psychiatric attention’— 22nd June 2017
In the executive pronouncement by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, during an official on-the-spot assessment of the traffic situation in the state, he directed all Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to immediately vacate all Lagos State-owned roads with high traffic. From all indications, that pronouncement brought sanity to major…
-
Modernity is by subscription, not imposition— 22nd June 2017
The matter with religious leaders is that they begin their logic and sentiments with a sense of their own self-righteousness and certainty. It is this sense of self-righteousness that makes the religions a force for social discord. Simply put, the religionists are fixedly certain about a world that is still in a flux. So, next…
-
Dousing the fire on Nigerian mountain— 21st June 2017
Since a coalition of motley Northern Youth groups issued the Igbo of South-East Nigeria a quit notice to vacate the Northern part of the country, the ethnic animosities that have for some time now dominated the social media have spilled onto the front pages of the country’s mainstream media publications. The quit order, which was…
-
National Hospital, Abuja: When ignorance is disease— 21st June 2017
The Nigerian elite and the wealthy class do not patronise Nigerian hospitals. Truth. The reasons are multifarious and easily justified. They see Nigerian hospitals, as at worst, mortuaries and “departure lounges” of patients; and at best, mere “consulting rooms”. Either way, Nigerian hospitals, especially government owned hospitals, are treated with disdain and contempt. What with…
-
Hidden spiritual knowledge (6)— 21st June 2017
“Sir, I’ve been sick for a long time. The sickness has consumed a lot of money for over 30 years. There is no orthodox and non-orthodox doctor that I have not seen. In fact, they said it was poison and that it has eaten all over my body. I exhausted my money on different kinds…
Leave a reply