From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola

Adamawa Police Public Relations Officer, SP Othman Abubakar, has confirmed to Daily Sun that four police officers have been ambushed and killed in an overnight deadly attack by some unknown gunmen in Numan.

Othman said the identity of the gunmen is yet to be determined as force is still investigating the shooting.

Locals, however, told Daily Sun that there had been a sustainable gunfire involving Fulani gunmen and members of the police force causing panic and mass exodus of residents of the area.