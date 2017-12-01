4 policemen killed in ambush in Adamawa

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola

Adamawa state Command of the Nigeria Police has confirmed the death of four of its men in clash with gunmen in Numan Local Government Area

The spokesman for Adamawa State Command of the Nigeria Police Mr Othman Abubakar, confirmed that four policemen were killed in an ambush by some suspected gunmen in the Numan area of the state, North East, Nigeria.

Abubakar a Superintendent of Police said the men were killed in an overnight deadly attack by some unknown gunmen in Numan.

The police spokesperson said the identity of the gunmen is yet to be determined as the force is still investigating the killings.

Residents of the area who witnessed the attack, however, told Daily Sun that there was a sustained gunfire involving suspected Fulani herdsmen and members of the police force causing panic and mass exodus of residents from the area.