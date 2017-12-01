The Sun News
Home / National / 4 policemen killed in ambush in Adamawa

4 policemen killed in ambush in Adamawa

— 1st December 2017

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola

Adamawa state Command of the Nigeria Police has confirmed the death of four of its men in clash with gunmen in Numan Local Government Area

The spokesman for Adamawa State Command of the Nigeria Police  Mr Othman Abubakar, confirmed that four policemen were  killed in an ambush by some suspected gunmen in the Numan area of the state, North East, Nigeria.

Abubakar a Superintendent of Police said the men were killed in an overnight deadly attack by some unknown gunmen in Numan.

The police spokesperson  said the identity of the gunmen is yet to be determined as the  force is still investigating the killings.

Residents of the area who witnessed the attack, however, told Daily Sun that there was a sustained gunfire involving suspected Fulani herdsmen and members of the police force causing panic and mass exodus of residents from the area.

Post Views: 66
  1. Ezekiel Okeke 1st December 2017 at 5:43 pm
    Reply

    If you are a native of this territory- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central, and you are in the military, police etc., you are serving fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc.- and you will be a fool as a native of this territory to die in the hands of your brothers for your enemy- your only enemy as a native of this territory is fulani criminal terrorists with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc. hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria. Fulani criminal terrorists who has been terrorizing natives of this territory, stealing the natives God given wealth etc.- it is over. Either the fulani criminal terrorists with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc. vacates this territory of the natives now or be annihilated in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives with their collaborators- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. It is Liberation of the natives, Freedom of the natives- it is irreversible. God Is With Us!!!

BREAKING: Nigeria faces Argentina, Croatia, Iceland in World Cup

— 1st December 2017

Nigeria has been grouped with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in Group D for World Cup scheduled to hold in Russia in 2018. The grouping came following a draw took place in the Kremlin’s concert hall in Moscow on Friday, with several soccer fans watching around the world. It is the fifth time Nigeria will be…

  • Onyeama calls for African-European joint declaration on slave trade

    — 1st December 2017

    From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has called for a joint declaration by the African Union and the European Union (EU) on the issue of slave trade and other crimes against humanity in Libya. Media aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sarah Sanda, in a statement, made available to Saturday…

  • Govt can’t fight HIV/AIDS alone – Ortom

    — 1st December 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As Nigerians joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 2017 World AIDS Day, on Saturday, the Benue State Government has said that the fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic should not be left with government alone. Speaking at the IBB Square venue of the event in Makurdi, Governor Samuel Ortom…

  • U.S: Trump lights National Christmas Tree

    — 1st December 2017

    Ringing in the holidays for the first time from Washington, President Trump lighted the national Christmas tree on Thursday evening, wishing the country “a merry Christmas” — as he vowed to do during his campaign. Taking part in the annual ritual, Trump counted down from 10 before his wife, Melania, pushed a button to set the…

