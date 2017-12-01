4 policemen killed in ambush in Adamawa
— 1st December 2017
From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola
Adamawa state Command of the Nigeria Police has confirmed the death of four of its men in clash with gunmen in Numan Local Government Area
The spokesman for Adamawa State Command of the Nigeria Police Mr Othman Abubakar, confirmed that four policemen were killed in an ambush by some suspected gunmen in the Numan area of the state, North East, Nigeria.
Abubakar a Superintendent of Police said the men were killed in an overnight deadly attack by some unknown gunmen in Numan.
The police spokesperson said the identity of the gunmen is yet to be determined as the force is still investigating the killings.
Residents of the area who witnessed the attack, however, told Daily Sun that there was a sustained gunfire involving suspected Fulani herdsmen and members of the police force causing panic and mass exodus of residents from the area.
If you are a native of this territory- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central, and you are in the military, police etc., you are serving fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc.- and you will be a fool as a native of this territory to die in the hands of your brothers for your enemy- your only enemy as a native of this territory is fulani criminal terrorists with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc. hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria. Fulani criminal terrorists who has been terrorizing natives of this territory, stealing the natives God given wealth etc.- it is over. Either the fulani criminal terrorists with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc. vacates this territory of the natives now or be annihilated in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives with their collaborators- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. It is Liberation of the natives, Freedom of the natives- it is irreversible. God Is With Us!!!