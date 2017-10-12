The Sun News
Latest
12th October 2017 - 4 National Theatre directors in trouble over alleged fund diversion
12th October 2017 - Court orders permanent forfeiture of 56 houses linked to Diezani
12th October 2017 - Strike: FG moves against doctors, to ban private practice 
12th October 2017 - Anambra guber : Nwoye promises to sustain Ngige, Obi’s legacies
12th October 2017 - Ekwueme backs PDP candidate
12th October 2017 - APGA chieftain chides Obiano over performance rating
12th October 2017 - Election won’t be inconclusive  – INEC
12th October 2017 - Kachikwu/Baru: Buhari running corrupt govt – Fayose
12th October 2017 - Ritualists’ den discovered in Osun
12th October 2017 - Storm over army’s free healthcare
Home / National / 4 National Theatre directors in trouble over alleged fund diversion

4 National Theatre directors in trouble over alleged fund diversion

— 12th October 2017

By Cosmas Omegoh

There was tension yesterday in Lagos when security operatives attached to the Special Presidential Investigative Panel on the Recovery of Public Property (SPIPRPP) raided the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, and whisked away four of its top management staff over allegation of diversion and embezzlement of funds.

Incidentally, the incident happened shortly after staff of the National Arts Theatre and the National Troupe ended a rally tagged, ‘Culture must kill corruption before corruption kills culture.’ 

Daily Sun gathered that the security operatives who came from Abuja were armed with a letter directing the Artistic Director of the National Theatre, Mr Tar Ukoh, to release the four accused directors for questioning. The affected persons, according to a letter dated October 9, 2017 and signed by Sulaiman Abdul, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for the chairman of SPIPRPP, included Mr Abbe Abiodu, Director, Events and Business Development; Mr Joel Femi, Director Marketing; Mr Alele Nwogbi, Director Engineering Services and Mrs Doris Okafor, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics. The quartet was taken away to Abuja immediately. 

Yesterday’s raid took place while some workers from the office of the Head of Service (HoS) of the Federation were busy at the National Theatre reorganising and repositioning the agency for greater productivity, promising that their arrival was not intended to make the staff lose their jobs.   

Meanwhile, Ukoh has said that the affected directors who were taken away for questioning over alleged diversion and embezzlement of more than N35million being revenue that accrued to the National Theatre between December 2016 and March 2017.

He revealed that the fifth person (name withheld) being investigated was a former top shot of the organization, who is now a director in the Ministry of Information, Abuja. Ukoh said that aside the money alleged to have been stolen, both the SPIPRPP and the National Theatre were tracing the disappearance of N109m and another N50m belonging to the theatre.

He told news men that the rot he met at the theatre soon after he took over was “monumental” and vowed that he was prepared to ensure that the right things were done in line with the anti-corruption crusade mounted by the federal government.

Earlier, during the rally organised by workers of the National Theatre and the National Troupe, Ukoh said: “I’m here to repair this place; I’m here to structure the National Theatre and make it work for all of us. A situation where money meant for the running of this monument is being diverted, a situation where the theatre is owing N20m as electricity bill is unacceptable; all that must stop. If anyone tries that with me, I will give him a kick in the groin. Corruption is a cancer; it is a dreaded disease in the country at the moment.”

He promised workers of the two agencies improved welfare package, stating that training of staff to make them relevant in the industry was his main priority.

Staff of both the National Theatre and the National Troupe who spoke on the occasion promised to support the director in his efforts to bring sanity to the two offices.      

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

4 National Theatre directors in trouble over alleged fund diversion

— 12th October 2017

By Cosmas Omegoh There was tension yesterday in Lagos when security operatives attached to the Special Presidential Investigative Panel on the Recovery of Public Property (SPIPRPP) raided the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, and whisked away four of its top management staff over allegation of diversion and embezzlement of funds. Incidentally, the incident happened shortly after…

  • Court orders permanent forfeiture of 56 houses linked to Diezani

    — 12th October 2017

    By Lukman Olabiyi Justice Abdul-Azeez Anka of the Federal High Court, Lagos yesterday, ordered the permanent forfeiture of 56 houses, valued at $21, 982, 224, about N3.3 billion, allegedly linked to the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke to the federal government. The forfeited properties were situated in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja….

  • Strike: FG moves against doctors, to ban private practice 

    — 12th October 2017

    • To enforce no work no pay rule From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has begun moves to stop doctors in public service from private practice. The moves came on the heels of incessant strikes by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD). The federal government has also given approval to its agencies to…

  • Anambra guber : Nwoye promises to sustain Ngige, Obi’s legacies

    — 12th October 2017

    ..Says he would pay living wage to workers From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Nwoye, has promised to ensure that workers in the state get a living wage, stating that he would sustain the financial procedure first established by former governor,  Chris Ngige and sustained by his successor, Mr….

  • Ekwueme backs PDP candidate

    — 12th October 2017

    •Call your men to order, Obaze tells Umeh From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha and Chinelo Obogo Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, yesterday declared his support for Mr. Oseloka Obaze and Chidi Onyemelukwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 18 election. Ekwueme who spoke in his country home, Oko, Aguata Local Government…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share