– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - 4 men in court for alleged adulteration of drug
9th August 2018 - Safe Motherhood: Bayelsa govt. begins door-to-door campaign
9th August 2018 - Plateau College expels 2 students for possession of illegal arms
9th August 2018 - Customs FoU Zone A intercepts N2.055bn contraband in 2 weeks
9th August 2018 - Hosting of athletics championship not waste of fund, Delta insists
9th August 2018 - Delta approves more projects for DELSU
9th August 2018 - How we resolved NATOP crisis, by Rabo, FTAN president
9th August 2018 - FG disburses $375m to farmers
9th August 2018 - Osun guber: S’ West APC maps out strategies for Oyetola’s victory
9th August 2018 - New minimum wage may take effect September 1
Home / National / 4 men in court for alleged adulteration of drug
COURT

4 men in court for alleged adulteration of drug

— 9th August 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Four men were, on Wednesday, arraigned before Chief Magistrate K. A. Yahya, of an Ilorin Chief Magistrate’s Court, and charged with sales of an adulterated drug.

The quartet, Akeem Alata, 41, Yusuf Rasheed, 40, Anifowoshe Saka, 35,and Akintayo Taofeeq 19, and are facing charges of criminal conspiracy and adulteration of drug.

The prosecutor, Mr. Bode Silas, told the court that an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, stumbled on a vendor hawking Neolife “ANTI-INFECTION SOLUTION’’.

He said the officer stumbled on the product during surveillance on August 2.

Silas said that the product was discovered to be mixed with a substance from ‘CARE’ products, which function was for washing toilets, removal of stains in toilets and germs killer.

He said that immediately the NSCDC discovered this, its personnel launched an operation to arrest other members of the gang, who happened to be the producers of the product.

READ ALSO: Safe Motherhood: Bayelsa govt. begins door-to-door campaign

The prosecutor said that further investigations revealed that the product was a mixture of insecticide and water.

Silas said that the product was packaged, labeled and sold out as an “ANTI-INFECTION SOLUTION” with no NAFDAC registration number for their purchase.

He alleged that the drug could be ingested by unsuspecting members of the public.

He said that the case contravened Sections 96 and 188 of the Penal Code.

The prosecutor said that the office of the accused persons had been sealed, pending the determination of the case.

He said that three of the accused: Alata, Rasheed and Saka pleaded not guilty to the offence, while the fourth accused, Taofeeq, admitted to have sold the product.

The prosecutor said that the fourth accused said that he was ignorant that the drug was adulterated.

The chief magistrate, Mrs K. A. Yahya granted bail to all the accused persons in the sum of N500,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Yahya adjourned the case until Sept. 10, for hearing

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COURT

4 men in court for alleged adulteration of drug

— 9th August 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Four men were, on Wednesday, arraigned before Chief Magistrate K. A. Yahya, of an Ilorin Chief Magistrate’s Court, and charged with sales of an adulterated drug. The quartet, Akeem Alata, 41, Yusuf Rasheed, 40, Anifowoshe Saka, 35,and Akintayo Taofeeq 19, and are facing charges of criminal conspiracy and adulteration of drug. The…

  • BAYELSA

    Safe Motherhood: Bayelsa govt. begins door-to-door campaign

    — 9th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has announced the commencement of the door-to-door campaign to create awareness on the Safe Motherhood Initiative recently launched by the state government. Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso- Markson, who disclosed this known, in Yenagoa, during the inauguration of the committee on the sensitisation campaign, said…

  • COLLEGE

    Plateau College expels 2 students for possession of illegal arms

    — 9th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Two students of the Federal College of Education, Pankshin, in Plateau State, have been expelled for being in possession of illegal fire arms. A statement signed by the school’s Public Relations Officer, Istifanus Kyakmut, said the students were convicted by an Upper Area Court in Kasuwan Nama, Jos. The school’s management  gave…

  • FOU

    Customs FoU Zone A intercepts N2.055bn contraband in 2 weeks

    — 9th August 2018

    Steve Agbota The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted contraband with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N2.055 billion in two weeks. Following its reinvigorated effort in anti-smuggling drive in the South West Zone, the FOU Zone A was able to arrest eight suspects and seized 25 items worth about N2.06 billion…

  • DELTA

    Delta approves more projects for DELSU

    — 9th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State Government, on Tuesday, approved the award of the contract for the construction of multi-purpose Lecture Theatre at Abraka campus of the Delta State University (DELSU). Also approved at the state executive council meeting held, in Asaba, is the award of the contract for the completion of the construction of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share