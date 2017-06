A Sudanese military helicopter has crashed in northern Sudan, killing all four crew members, the Sudanese army said on Wednesday.

The Mi-17 helicopter crashed on Tuesday after taking-off on an official mission from Dongola town to Al-Daba town in northern Sudan, Sudanese Army Spokesman, Ahmed Khalifa Al-Shami said in a statement.

There were no survivors from the crash, the statement said, without disclosing the identities of the victims.

It blamed “bad weather conditions” for the incident. (NAN)