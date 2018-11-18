Sunday Sun gathered that the gunmen, who were suspected to be members of a cult gang in the area, invaded a beer parlour within Omuda village

Tony John, Port Harcourt

At least four persons, including a female, have been killed by gunmen in Aluu Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Sunday Sun gathered that the gunmen, who were suspected to be members of a cult gang in the area, invaded a beer parlour within Omuda village in Aluu on Friday night, and opened fire on some individuals on particular table, killing four persons on the spot. A source who claimed to have left the bar three minutes before the incident, said he drank with the victims before receiving a call, which necessitated his leaving the pub. The source, who gave his name as Michael, however, identified three of the victims as members of rival cult. However, the state police command could not confirm the killing in Omuda in Aluu community, at the time of filing this report.