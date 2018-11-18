Sunday Sun gathered that the gunmen, who were suspected to be members of a cult gang in the area, invaded a beer parlour within Omuda village
Tony John, Port Harcourt
At least four persons, including a female, have been killed by gunmen in Aluu Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Sunday Sun gathered that the gunmen, who were suspected to be members of a cult gang in the area, invaded a beer parlour within Omuda village in Aluu on Friday night, and opened fire on some individuals on particular table, killing four persons on the spot. A source who claimed to have left the bar three minutes before the incident, said he drank with the victims before receiving a call, which necessitated his leaving the pub. The source, who gave his name as Michael, however, identified three of the victims as members of rival cult. However, the state police command could not confirm the killing in Omuda in Aluu community, at the time of filing this report.
In a related development, the missing younger brother of a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Azubuike Wanjoku, has been found dead.
The lawmaker’s younger brother, Samuel Wanjoku, was kidnapped alongside Moses Ogu last Saturday, along Ubima Omawan Road, while returning from their village, Akpani, after a political function in the LGA.
The deceased’s decomposing body was recovered in a forest in the area while the whereabouts of Agu, who is also Wanjoku’s relative, remained unknown.
Meanwhile, family members and residents of the community, in company of some personnel of the Nigeria Police, have been in search of Agu, while the remains of late Samuel has been deposited in mortuary.
