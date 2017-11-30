4 killed in Delta community

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

About four people were reportedly killed when suspected arsonists invaded Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State and attacked residents with petrol.

Residents are now gripped with fear since the trend started earlier this month in the polytechnic community.

Daily Sun gathered that the mode of operation of the suspected arsonists is to attack families by throwing fuel into their homes and setting them ablaze at night while the victims are asleep.

One of the surviving victims of such attack, Sidney Nwaiga, who is a warder at the Federal Prisons, Ogwashi-Uku, reportedly claimed that the arsonists threw petrol into the room where two of his kids slept at his Ubulu-Uno Road residence.

Nwaiga, who is also a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, was said to have suffered severe burns while attempting to rescue his children from the inferno.

The children, it was further gathered, later died while their father was rushed to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State for treatment.

In a similar development, a woman reportedly lost her two children in Isah Road area of the ancient town, even though details of the incident were not clear as at press time.

This was even as a female polytechnic student got severe burns when an unknown person threw a petrol bomb into her room.

While it is not certain who could be responsible for the attack on the female student, a source at Ogwashi-Uku police station informed Daily Sun that operatives are on the trail of the victim’s boyfriend who allegedly had a misunderstanding with her, few days before the incident.

Sympathising with the victims, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said although the cases were not reported, the police have intensified “investigation to curb further occurrences.”