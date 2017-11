Authorities in the Central African Republic (CAR) said four people were killed and 20 others wounded when two attackers on a motorbike threw a grenade into the audience at a peace concert in the CAR.

Public Security Minister Henri Linguissara said on Monday that national radio that hundreds of Muslims and Christians were attending a concert in the name of peace and reconciliation on Saturday in Bangui, when the attack occurred.

“Investigations were under way to identify the attackers,’’ the minister said, appealing to the population “to preserve the climate of peace.

The diamond-rich but poverty-stricken nation has been in crisis since late 2012, when violence broke out between Muslim and Christian rebel groups.

After a period of relative calm in 2016, sectarian violence erupted again in early 2017 in various towns across the country. (NAN)