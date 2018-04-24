The Sun News
Ondo

4 die, 10 injured in Ondo auto crash

— 24th April 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

About four persons have reportedly died in a road accident along Oka-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State, while 10 persons sustained serious injuries.

It was gathered that two out of the three vehicles involved in the accident got burnt, while one of the drivers died alongside other passengers.

An eyewitness, Ademola Adeniyi, disclosed that the accident occurred due to inability of an heavily loaded lorry to climb a hill on the road.

It was gathered that the vehicle reportedly skidded back and crushed two other buses.
Daily Sun also learnt that a driver of one of the buses got burnt inside the vehicle, while another bus plunged into the inferno.

Goods worth several millions of naira, it was gathered, were destroyed by the raging fire.
Also, it was learnt that the fire was so tense that no vehicle could pass through the road, as sympathisers were seen weeping, while scores of vehicles remained on the same spot for several hours.

It, however, took the intervention of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to put the situation under control.

A community leader in the town, Alhaji Bakai Momodu, lamented the non-availability of functional fire-fighting equipment in the area and appealed to the state government for quick intervention.
In his reaction, FRSC Sector Commander, Mr. Vincent Jack, attributed the carnage to impatience and disobedience to traffic regulations.

He said many drivers are fond of overloading their vehicles to the extent that it would be difficult to drive such vehicles on hilly roads.

