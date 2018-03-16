The Sun News
Latest
16th March 2018 - 4 countries to exit list of least developed countries
16th March 2018 - Amina Mohammed celebrates Nigerian women appointed into global positions
16th March 2018 - Soyinka gets pushback for call to declare Fulani herdsmen terrorists
16th March 2018 - Anxiety as Argungu River dries up
16th March 2018 - Ogun school murders: Suspect says “frustration” drove him to kill
16th March 2018 - I’m retiring but ’ll continue mentoring next generation of cake makers – Tosan Jemide
16th March 2018 - Day Tuface’s daughter, Isabella, led Walk for Kids’ campaign
16th March 2018 - I’m retiring but ’ll continue mentoring next generation of cake makers – Tosan Jemide
16th March 2018 - Hit and run driver almost killed me -Duro Ikujenyo, ex-Fela pianist
16th March 2018 - Script2screen Africa reality show set to hit TV
Home / World News / 4 countries to exit list of least developed countries

4 countries to exit list of least developed countries

— 16th March 2018

NAN

A UN expert committee has announced that four countries could soon “graduate” from the ranks of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable nations.

The four countries are: Bhutan, Kiribati, Sao Tome and Principe and the Solomon Islands, according to Mr Jose Ocampo, chair of the Committee for Development Policy (CDP).

Ocampo said the countries had increased national earning power and improved access to health care and education, making them eligible to exit the group of least developed countries (LDCs).

“This is an historic occasion,” Ocampo, said, noting that only five countries had graduated since the UN established the LDC category in 1971.

LDCs are assessed using three criteria: health and education targets; economic vulnerability; and gross national income per capita.

Countries must meet two of the three criteria at two consecutive triennial reviews of the CDP to be considered for graduation.

The Committee would send its recommendations to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for endorsement, which would then refer its decision to the UN General Assembly.

A member of CDP, Diane Elson, a professor at the University of Essex in the United Kingdom, said the announcement was good news for millions of women in rural areas.

Elson pointed out that the latest session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), currently under way in New York, was discussing the challenges facing this population.

“The success of the countries that are graduating reflects things like the improvement of the health and the education of the population, which extends to rural women, and the increase in incomes in the country, which extends to rural women,” she said.

However, Elson stressed that the countries would need continued international support because they remained vulnerable to external shocks, including the impact of climate change, currently evident in Pacific Island states such as Kiribati.

Globally, there are 47 LDCs, according to the UN Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States.

The majority, 33, are in Africa, while 13 can be found in the Asia-Pacific region, and one is in Latin America.

In the 47 years of the LDC category’s existence, only five countries – Botswana, Cabo Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Maldives and Samoa – had graduated.

The CDP said two more countries, Vanuatu and Angola, were scheduled for graduation over the next three years.

Nepal and Timor-Leste also met the criteria but were not recommended for graduation at this time, due to economic and political challenges.

That decision would be deferred to the next CDP triennial review in 2021, according to Ocampo.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Amina Mohammed celebrates Nigerian women appointed into global positions

— 16th March 2018

NAN Ms Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General, has expressed excitement at the appointment of Nigerian women into global leadership positions. Mohammed spoke at a dinner organised for the Nigerian delegation to the 62nd UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) at the Nigeria House, New York, on Thursday night. The UN deputy scribe said…

  • Soyinka gets pushback for call to declare Fulani herdsmen terrorists

    — 16th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has disagreed with Nobel Laurette, Professor Wole Soyinka, on his call for the Federal Government to declare Fulani herdsmen terrorists. Reacting to Soyinka urging the Federal Government to declare as terrorists herdsmen responsible for attacks in states across the country, Bolaji…

  • Anxiety as Argungu River dries up

    — 16th March 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Residents of Argungu, in Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State currently living in a palpable fear over the sudden dry-up of famous Argungu river.    The Daily Sun gathered that people of the ancient town woke up few days ago to discovered that  the river, popularly known as ‘Mayan Fada River”,…

  • Ogun school murders: Suspect says “frustration” drove him to kill

    — 16th March 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Lekan Adebisi, the man suspected to have killed two pupils of St. John’s Anglican Primary School, Agodo, at Ogun Waterside local government area of Ogun State on Thursday, confessed that he attacked and hacked the pupils out of “frustration.” The school children – Mubarak Kalesowo and Sunday Obituyi – were reportedly killed…

  • 2019: How PDP can sack APC –Dickson

    — 16th March 2018

    •Secondus gets reconciliation panel’s report Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee, Henry Seriake Dickson, has given the party a template on how to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress in 2019. Dickson, who is also Bayelsa State governor, detailed this in the panel’s report submitted to the PDP…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share