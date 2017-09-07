The Sun News
Latest
7th September 2017 - 4 bank officials arrested over robbery attack on bullion van in Delta
7th September 2017 - Coffin found in Ondo church
7th September 2017 - Four bodies recovered in flooded river in Plateau
7th September 2017 - Woman, 20, arrested for abducting girl, 7, for 19 months
7th September 2017 - Boko Haram: We’ve killed Shekau’s deputies – Army
7th September 2017 - Former LG chiefs tackle Obiano over unpaid entitlement
7th September 2017 - I’ll generate 3,000 jobs in my first tenure  – PRP candidate
7th September 2017 - Governor was imposed on Anambra, says group
7th September 2017 - I’m ready for probe, Onnoghen tells EFCC
7th September 2017 - Misau’s retirement letter genuine – Police Service Commission
Home / National / 4 bank officials arrested over robbery attack on bullion van in Delta

4 bank officials arrested over robbery attack on bullion van in Delta

— 7th September 2017

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

FOUR officials of an Asaba branch of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) have been arrested in connection with alleged armed robbery attack on a bullion van stocked with N25 million.
The van was conveying the money from a branch of the bank in Agbor to Asaba, Delta State when the hoodlums waylaid it around Otulu/Ubulu-Okiti axis of the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway.
According to eyewitness, the robbers had a field day during the few minutes the operation lasted. They shot sporadically into the air before emptying the contents of the bullion van into their operational vehicles, a Honda Pilot Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a Toyota Corolla saloon car, and zoomed off unchallenged.
One of the escort policemen was said to be severely injured during the operation.
Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the arrest of the bank officials including the Cash Management Officer of the UBA branch in Asaba, Amina Oyewole, the Chief Security Officer and two drivers.
Aniamaka said the suspects were arrested following preliminary investigation of the robbery incident that occurred on Tuesday.
He said investigation revealed that the suspects, in a bid to cut corners, illegally picked seven police officers from different locations, and engaged them on an illegal escort for the conveyance of the lump sum from Agbor to Asaba.
Besides, Aniamaka said the suspects did not use “serviceable, secure armored bullion van as required by law. Needless to state that when the bank officials earlier approached the operations department of the command for escort men their request was turned down on the grounds that the bank does not have a serviceable bullion van needed for such operations.
“The command warns that, henceforth, banks requiring police escort must adhere to laid down regulations on specie escort, especially during the ‘ember’ months.”
He said the command has already spread its dragnet to trap the fleeing gang of robbers and bring them to book. He appealed to members of the public to come up with useful information that could help the police.

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

4 bank officials arrested over robbery attack on bullion van in Delta

— 7th September 2017

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba FOUR officials of an Asaba branch of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) have been arrested in connection with alleged armed robbery attack on a bullion van stocked with N25 million. The van was conveying the money from a branch of the bank in Agbor to Asaba, Delta State when the…

  • Coffin found in Ondo church

    — 7th September 2017

    •Youths stone pastor From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure A coffin was yesterday discovered in the foundation of a church building in Ipinsa, a community in Akure South Local Government Are of Ondo State. It was gathered that some members of the church discovered the strange object and called the attention of the traditional ruler of the…

  • Four bodies recovered in flooded river in Plateau

    — 7th September 2017

    From Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than four lifeless bodies of two women and two children were recovered on Tuesday in a flooded river in Butura community in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the dead bodies were found in different locations along the river stretching between Butura Kampani and…

  • Woman, 20, arrested for abducting girl, 7, for 19 months

    — 7th September 2017

    By Lawrence Enyoghasu A 20-year old woman, Ajoke Owolabi, has been arrested by Ogun State Police Command for abducting a seven – old girl, Racheal Olorunshola, for 19 months. According to the report, which was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abiombola Oyeyemi, and made available to Daily Sun, the little girl…

  • Boko Haram: We’ve killed Shekau’s deputies – Army

    — 7th September 2017

    •As NAF assures Nigerians of victory over insurgents From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Nigerian Army said it has killed two Boko Haram commanders and deputies of the Abubakar Shekau-led faction of the sect. Army spokesman, Sani Usman, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the commanders, Afdu Kawuri and Abubakar Benishek, were killed in…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share