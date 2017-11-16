4 arraigned for Ozubulu church killing

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The police Thursday arraigned four suspects before an Anambra State Magistrate’s Court sitting at Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government of the state for their alleged involvement in the August 6 attack of St Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu.

The attack on worshippers at the early morning mass claimed 13 lives and left about 22 injured.

Suspects arraigned on 37 count charge of conspiracy and murder were Great Chinedu Akpunonu (44), Vincent Ike (57), Chukwudi Ugwu (30) and Onyebuchi Mbanefo (46), while three others were still at large.

The police called as witnesses on the matter a South African-based businessman whose father was killed in the attack, Chief Aloysius Ikegwuonu, the Parish Priest of St Philip’s Catholic Church, Rev Fr Jude Onwuaso and six others.

Some of the charge read that they and “others now at large on August 6, at the church Ozubulu magisterial District unlawfully killed one Anurika Obunadike ‘F’ by shooting her with a gun which caused her death. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 274(1) of the Crnal Code Cap 36 vol. H revised laws of Anambra State of Nigeria 1991.”

Counsel for the first defendant, Mr. Okechukwu Ikenna sought the leave of the court for medical treatment of his client who he said was “seriously ill”. The prosecuting counsel, B.A Onwuemekaghi opposed the application, saying such plea should come in writing and not oral.

However the application for bail for second, third and fourth defendants failed as the magistrate, C.O Ezenwanne refused the application and referred the matter to the High Court of Nnewi for hearing.