– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - Man climbs 50-metre mast near Aso Rock Villa to protest bad governance
12th September 2018 - France goalkeeper, Lloris gets 20-month ban for drink-driving
12th September 2018 - Liberian President says Nigerian football a model
12th September 2018 - Croatia suffer worst ever defeat with Spain mauling
12th September 2018 - Asensio never considered Real Madrid exit
12th September 2018 - 3rd Inter-Korean Summit to focus on peace, prosperity-Envoy
12th September 2018 - Ex-Manchester City, Juventus striker Bojinov joins home side, Botev
12th September 2018 - Lalong confirms death of his Director of Press
12th September 2018 - UN decries ‘shameful’ reprisals on rights activists in 38 countries
12th September 2018 - China bans transport of live hogs from 10 new regions: Agriculture Ministry
Home / World News / 3rd Inter-Korean Summit to focus on peace, prosperity-Envoy
third

3rd Inter-Korean Summit to focus on peace, prosperity-Envoy

— 12th September 2018

NAN

The Third Inter-Korean Summit will centre around issues on the permanent settlement of peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula says Mr Han Sungrae, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria (KCCN).

Sungrae in a statement on Wednesday said, that the Summit which is to hold this month in Pyeongyang would also talk about practical measures to realise denuclearisation on the peninsula.

“The upcoming meeting between President Moon Jae-in and Chairman Kim Jong Un will mark the third summit between the two Koreas.

“The two previous summits were held respectively on April 27 and May 26 at Panmunjeom, a village located between the two Koreas. In the first inter-Korean summit

“The two sides adopted “The Panmunjeom Declaration” through which the common goal of complete denuclearisation was reiterated,’’ he said.

READ ALSO UN decries ‘shameful’ reprisals on rights activists in 38 countries

The KCCN director also explained that the South and North Korea agreed to hold an inter-Korean summit from Sept.18 to Sept. 20 in Pyeongyang.

He added that both sides would also hold a high-ranking working-level meeting at Panmunjeom to discuss protocol, security, communications and media coverage as a part of preparations for the summit.

Sungrae revealed that North and South Korea came to an agreement to examine the outcome of the implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration and confirm how to push for the Declaration going forward.

“Kim Jong Un reconfirmed his determination to completely denuclearise the Korean Peninsula and expressed his willingness for close cooperation not only with the South but also with the U.S. in that regard.

“The two sides had earlier agreed to continue to make progress in the ongoing inter-Korean talks to ease military tensions and establish mutual trust and prevent military clashes.

“The South and North Korea would open a joint liaison office with resident representatives of both sides before the third summit and continue necessary cooperation.

“By and large, in the upcoming summit, the two sides are expected to discuss measures to establish peace and ease tensions,’’ Sungrae maintained.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th September 2018 at 1:11 pm
    Reply

    North Korea and South Korea existence securities and freedom in this 21st century world international order are secured under Southern Countries Union- SCU. At no time would have America want peace between North Korea and South Korea, so as to keep American occupation of South Korea. This is 21st century world international order. 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever. Anglo-America has fallen and gone forever with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. America military, police must vacate Southern Countries Union- SCU territorial sovereign states dead or alive. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MAST

Man climbs 50-metre mast near Aso Rock Villa to protest bad governance

— 12th September 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja A 26-year-old undergraduate, identified as Nura Iliyasu, has mounted a  50-metre mast overlooking the Presidential Vila, Abuja, on a seven-day hunger-protest against what he called bad leadership by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. While calling on the ‎opposition political parties to unite and produce a formidable candidate that will take over the…

  • NANLE

    Lalong confirms death of his Director of Press

    — 12th September 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong has expressed deep sadness over the death of his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Samuel Nanle. Nanle, passed away Monday evening in an Indian hospital where he was receiving treatment. Lalong in a condolence message issued and signed by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon….

  • BUHARI

    JUST IN: Buhari presides over FEC meeting

    — 12th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting, which has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and quite a number of ministers in attendance, started at few minutes after 11:00a.m. READ ALSO: JUST IN: Sit-at-home: Security agencies conduct joint…

  • SHOW OF FORCE

    JUST IN: Sit-at-home: Security agencies conduct joint show of force in Enugu

    — 12th September 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Ahead of the September 14, sit-at-home order of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to mark the alleged killing of its members during 2017 Army Operation ‘PYTHON DANCE II’, all the security agencies in Enugu State, on Wednesday, commenced a joint training to contain any threat that might arise from the directives. Addressing…

  • CONSENSUS

    Consensus candidates: Ogun APC members protest alleged imposition

    — 12th September 2018

    Laide Raheem,  Abeokuta Protest, on Tuesday, greeted the announcement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidates for some elective positions by Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State as scores of youths stormed the Presidential Lodge venue of the exercise to protest alleged imposition by the governor. The consensus exercise which began, on Monday, and…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share