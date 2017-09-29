3m North East kids need urgent education support 

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) said an estimated 3 million children in the northeast states need urgent education support

“An estimated 3 million children are in need of emergency education support,” Unicef said in a statement on Friday.



It also said 450,000 children under the age of five may suffer acute malnutrition.

“Children in northeast are living through so much horror,” Unicef Deputy Executive Director, Justin Forsythe said on Friday at the end of his 3-day visit to Maiduguri, epicentre of Boko Haram insurgency.

Forsythe said the northeast could lose a generation of educated children except urgent steps are taking to address the challenges, calling for more funds for the Unicef emergency programme.