The Sun News
Latest
10th October 2017 - 3m bottles of codeine consumed daily in Kano, Jigawa – Senate
10th October 2017 - Treat Corps members as your children – Zamfara gov.
10th October 2017 - HAPPENING NOW: Buhari, security chiefs in meeting
10th October 2017 - BREAKING: Buhari seeks fresh $5.5bn loan
10th October 2017 - Polls open in Liberia general elections
10th October 2017 - 2 corps members drown in Nasarawa-NYSC
10th October 2017 - Rep tasks Nigerians on Eagles
10th October 2017 - Breaking: Shake-up as army appoints new GOC, for Kaduna
10th October 2017 - 31 suspected cases of monkey pox reported in 7 states – NCDC
10th October 2017 - Nigeria is investors’ delight –Osinbajo
Home / Cover / National / 3m bottles of codeine consumed daily in Kano, Jigawa – Senate

3m bottles of codeine consumed daily in Kano, Jigawa – Senate

— 10th October 2017
 From FRED ITUA, Abuja
The Senate has raised the alarm over the consumption of over three million bottles of codeine syrup daily in Kano and Jigawa States.
It has also revealed that the 19 northern States are not exempted from the growing menace of drug abuse, especially among young girls in tertiary institutions.
The Red Chamber said the uncontrollable abuse has destroyed mothers in homes, as they use codeine and other drugs as an escape from their abusive relationships.
Lawmakers also revealed that secondary school students consume cough syrups regularly. They said pharmaceutical drug abuse is threatening a generation of Northern Nigerian women including, young girls in tertiary institutions, working class ladies, married women, unemployed women, displaced women from the Boko Haram insurgency, among others.
Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

3m bottles of codeine consumed daily in Kano, Jigawa – Senate

— 10th October 2017

 From FRED ITUA, Abuja The Senate has raised the alarm over the consumption of over three million bottles of codeine syrup daily in Kano and Jigawa States. It has also revealed that the 19 northern States are not exempted from the growing menace of drug abuse, especially among young girls in tertiary institutions. The Red…

  • Treat Corps members as your children – Zamfara gov.

    — 10th October 2017

      From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau. Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar has urged communities in the state to treat National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state as their own children. Yari represented by the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi Gurbin-Bore gave the charge Tuesday in Nahuche…

  • HAPPENING NOW: Buhari, security chiefs in meeting

    — 10th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is right now meeting with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting is to review current security situations in the country. It is still ongoing at the time of filing this report.   Details later Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of…

  • BREAKING: Buhari seeks fresh $5.5bn loan

    — 10th October 2017

    From FRED ITUA, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has formally written to the Senate and the House of Representatives, to approve a loan request of $6.5 billion. According to the letter addressed to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, a copy of which was read on the floor of the Red Chamber on Tuesday, the loans will…

  • 2 corps members drown in Nasarawa-NYSC

    — 10th October 2017

    The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Nasarawa State, has said that two members of the service drowned in a river in Assakio community, Lafia Local Government Area of the state. Hajiya Zainab Isah, the NYSC Coordinator in the state made this disclosure to newsmen in Lafia on Tuesday. Isah said that Oguntola Babatunde and…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share