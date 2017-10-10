3m bottles of codeine consumed daily in Kano, Jigawa – Senate

From FRED ITUA, Abuja

The Senate has raised the alarm over the consumption of over three million bottles of codeine syrup daily in Kano and Jigawa States.

It has also revealed that the 19 northern States are not exempted from the growing menace of drug abuse, especially among young girls in tertiary institutions.

The Red Chamber said the uncontrollable abuse has destroyed mothers in homes, as they use codeine and other drugs as an escape from their abusive relationships.

Lawmakers also revealed that secondary school students consume cough syrups regularly. They said pharmaceutical drug abuse is threatening a generation of Northern Nigerian women including, young girls in tertiary institutions, working class ladies, married women, unemployed women, displaced women from the Boko Haram insurgency, among others.