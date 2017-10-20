39 candidates vie for 8 positions in Gombe APC

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State said it had screened 39 candidates vying for eight vacant positions in the party’s mini congress scheduled for Saturday.

Malam Kasim Maigari, state caretaker secretary of the party, disclosed this in an interview with the newsmen in Gombe on Friday.

Maigari said appropriate steps have been put in place for the exercise which would signal that unity has finally returned to the party.

“There are eight vacant positions and we have screened 39 persons who were all qualified to contest.

“There are eight persons contesting for the post of chairmanship, five, Deputy chairmen, four, secretary, 10, Youth leader, three, Legal Advisers, two, Zonal women leader and three ex-officio”, he said.

Maigari explained that the party sold the forms for the chairmanship at the cost of N100, 000 while other positions went forN30, 000.

The party he said equally waved fifty percent of the cost for female contestants.

Maigari added that with the mini congress taking place on Saturday, October 21, the APC in the state was now united than ever before.

The caretaker secretary promised that a level playing field has been put in place for a credible, free, fair congress.

He said the party is poised to wrestle power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) come 2019.