37 governorship candidates to contest in polls- INEC

•Agbaso’s candidate’s name missing from list

From Geoffrey

Anyanwu, Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday published the names of 37 registered political parties and their candidates for the November 18, 2017 Anambra State governorship election.

The list which has been pasted on the notice board of the Commission’s headquarters in Awka, the state capital, has the names and particulars of the candidates and their running mates.

But the candidate of Mr. Martin Agbaso’s faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Hygers Igwebuike, who was elected at a primary election, held in Orumba South local government, was conspicuously missing on the list.

Among the candidates on the list are: the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano and Dr. Nkem Okeke of APGA, Dr. Tony Okechukwu Nwoye and Mr. Dozie Ikedife Arinze of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr. Oseloka Henry Obaze and Mrs. Chidi A. Onyemelukwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Speaking about the publication of the list, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji said the exercise was in line with the requirement of the law.

He said the commission had put in place all necessary mechanisms to ensure a transparent and hitch free election. He appealed to the various political parties in the state to campaign peacefully to help the commission deliver a free, fair and credible election