37 governorship candidates to contest in polls- INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday published the names of 37 registered political parties and their candidates for the November 18, 2017 Anambra State governorship election.

The list which has been pasted on the notice board of the Commission’s headquarters in Awka, the state capital, has the names and particulars of the candidates and their running mates.

But the candidate of Mr. Martin Agbaso’s faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Hygers Igwebuike, who was elected at a primary election, held in Orumba South local government, was conspicuously missing on the list.

Among the candidates on the list are: the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano and Dr. Nkem Okeke of APGA, Dr. Tony Okechukwu Nwoye and Mr. Dozie Ikedife Arinze of All Progressives Congress (APC)  and Mr. Oseloka Henry Obaze and Mrs. Chidi A. Onyemelukwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Speaking about the publication of the list, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji said the exercise was in line with the requirement of the law.

He said the commission had put in place all necessary mechanisms to ensure a transparent and hitch free election. He appealed to the various political parties in the state to campaign peacefully to help the commission deliver a free, fair and credible election

1 Comment

  THE NOON 27th September 2017 at 4:37 am
    Reply

    How many female governorship candidates in the contest?. There are may be female runing mates in the contest but the question remained would Nigerian women forever contest as runing mate as far as democracy is concern? How many past governors that has female deputy supported her candidature to succeed them in office the way the former governors desperately supported their male deputy to succeed them in office? Is Governor Fayose not desperatly supporting his male deputy to succeed him now? Obviously these are democratic stigmatization of Nigerian women in contributing their natural endorwment of leadership qualities to nation building however the socio-economy and political success of Angela mikel of Germany and her reelection victory shows that women also are endorwed with leadership qualities capable to proffer solution to societal challenges, what about the unprecedented legacy of President Hellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia that inherited problems of political and economy instabilities that divided the minds of liberians where political violence characterised the atmosphere of the country but now the Leadership of President Hellen Johnson has totally end the socio-economy and political crisis of liberia. The democratic strengh of Nigerian women has greater democratic influence to win an election because strengh of Nigerian women can not be overemphasise in democratic system of which if its produced female candidature as either President or Governor from minorty political parties and supported by 65% of women there is doubt majority will always carry the vote meanwhile the poor leadership and bad governance while its security and economy ordeal that is dividing the minds of Nigerians along the sensitive lines of regions, tribe, religion and ethnixity where women and children were direct victims was a manifestation that the leadership of male domination had failed which as a matter of necesity called for Nigerian women to wisely use their democratic strenght in order to over leadership when ever election comes around. Nigerian women unite to safe your fatherland! Unite for the benefit of your children!! Unite to bring back the glory of Nigeria!!!. I supported Female candidature as another key democratic area of Restructure of Mentalities.

