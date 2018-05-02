The Sun News
lagos port

36 ships laden with petroleum, food items to arrive Lagos ports

— 2nd May 2018

NAN

Thirty six ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos from May 2 to May 26.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) made the disclosure in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

Seven of the expected 36 ships will sail in with petrol.

NPA said that the remaining 29 ships contained bulk wheat, fertiliser, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar, bulk salt, steel products, frozen fish, empty containers, general cargo and containers laden with goods.

The publication said that 11 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser and petrol.

It said also that 17 ships were currently discharging buck wheat, base oil, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk gypsum, petrol and bulk gas.

