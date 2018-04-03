The Sun News
Latest
3rd April 2018 - Kogi Governor Bello sustains injury after falling off car
3rd April 2018 - 36 Lion FC unveil nine new players
3rd April 2018 - Benue police arrest 30 suspects for armed robbery, cultism
3rd April 2018 - Nigeria assumes AU Peace and Security chairmanship
3rd April 2018 - Tenure extension: APC inaugurates 10-man technical c’ittee
3rd April 2018 - Why Federal Govt named treasury looters – Tony Momoh
3rd April 2018 - Rivers LG polls: PDP begins registration of members
3rd April 2018 - Gunmen kill 2, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers
3rd April 2018 - Police re-arrest, parade suspects linked to Dino melaye
3rd April 2018 - Nasarawa 2019: Money can’t buy the people’s conscience – Deputy Gov
Home / Sports / 36 Lion FC unveil nine new players
36 Lion FC PLAYERS

36 Lion FC unveil nine new players

— 3rd April 2018

Nationwide League One side, 36 Lion Football Club have announced the signing of nine new players ahead of the 2018 season scheduled to kick off on Thursday April 6, 2018.

36 Lion signed exceptional players in the off-season as they prepare another season in the NLO Division One.

The duo of Quadry Ajala and Ayoade Babatunde, were signed from Team 360 Football Club.

Akeem Wasiu, joined from G12 FC, while Chukwu Chinendu, was recruited from FC Bethel, and Chiroma Yazidu signed from Obazz FC.

Teamidayo Okanlawon, Quadry Liameed, Chidubem Nwosu and Mohamed Tijani graduated from the club Under-18 to the main team.

Meanwhile, the club President Alhaji Gafar Liameed, has expressed confidence in the ability of the team to play in the Nigeria National League next season.

Gafar, who’s a board member of Lagos State Football Association, stated that he will be excited if his team at the end of the season can secure one of the promotion to the NNL.

“Our aim this season is to secure promotion to the Nigeria National League, win the Lagos FA Cup and go all the way to the Aiteo Cup finals.

“With the performance of my players during the preseason, we should be able to clinch one of the promotion slots, though it won’t be easy but I believe we can spring surprise. It will be double joy for me if we can win the Lagos FA Cup and promotion ticket to the NNL.”

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kogi Governor Yahaya BELLO

Kogi Governor Bello sustains injury after falling off car

— 3rd April 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Palpable fear gripped supporters of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello when he fell off a  moving vehicle, sustaining serious injuries. According to an eyewitness account, the Governor was coming from Abuja in a convoy on Thursday when he reportedly fell off the vehicle along old market, Lokoja. The witness said that Bello, in his…

  • OWOSENI CULTISM

    Benue police arrest 30 suspects for armed robbery, cultism

    — 3rd April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Police Command has arrested 30 suspects in connection with armed robbery and cultism with 13 different weapons across the state. One of the suspects is an 18-year-old Aondoana Ator. Ator, a JSS Two student of a secondary school from Ikpayongo community, in Benue, reportedly confessed that he operated with…

  • Bankole Adeoye AU PSC chairman

    Nigeria assumes AU Peace and Security chairmanship

    — 3rd April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Nigeria on Monday assumed the one-month rotational chairmanship of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC). The Embassy of Nigeria and Permanent Mission to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Spokesperson,…

  • APC inaugurates

    Tenure extension: APC inaugurates 10-man technical c’ittee

    — 3rd April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC), on Tuesday, inaugurated a 10-man technical committee to find lasting solution to the contentious extension of the tenure of the current national and state officers of the party. Speaking while inaugurating the committee comprising of no fewer than four Senior Advocates of Nigeria…

  • Prince Tony MOMOH

    Why Federal Govt named treasury looters – Tony Momoh

    — 3rd April 2018

    Says it is “a normal thing” Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Former Minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh, has said that the disclosure of the names of alleged treasury looters by the Federal Government is not in anyway a diversionary tactic from the challenges besetting the nation. Momoh said it was a political decision taken…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share