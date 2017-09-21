The Sun News
36 kidnappers, others in soup

— 21st September 2017

… As police rescue 18 victims in Rivers

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

 

Rivers State Police Command has arrested 36 hoodlums suspected to be involved in various criminal activities in the state.
Among the suspects were a fake Police Sergeant, Tanko, an indigene of Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State and a female lawyer, Elizabeth.
Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, who paraded the suspects yesterday at the command’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, said 11 of the hoodlums were involved in kidnapping and 10 in robbery. CP, Ahmed disclosed that 18 victims were rescued by men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) when they raided hideouts of hoodlums.
Speaking further, he said the fake officer was caught in police camouflage at the Oil Mill Market committing felony. He said the suspect claimed to be an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to the Port Harcourt Command.
Also, Ahmed said the female lawyer was arrested by the Human Rights Officer of the Command, Emmanuel Ukwenya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), for “consistently torturing and assaulting little Miss Bright Maxson”.
He said that the suspect accused the nine-year-old victim of being a witch and a thief. The suspect was also said to have subjected the girl to all manners of degrading treatments for the past seven years.
Items recovered from the suspects paraded were arms, ammunition and eight vehicles.

