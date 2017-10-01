The Sun News
36 culture commissioners to understudy Chinese cultural content

— 1st October 2017

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

Commissioners in-charge of Culture in the 36 states of the Federation, may soon visit China to understudy the Asian country’s cultural content with a view to replicating it in Nigeria.
Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, Segun Runsewe, who disclosed this while on a courtesy visit tothe Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, in Abuja said this was part of efforts to build stronger cultural diplomacy between both countries andsolicited for more cultural collaboration with the Peoples Republic of China.

He thanked China for always supporting Nigeria in areas of human capital development and presently, the area of rail system construction.

“It is on record that about seven states in Nigeria are currently understudying your rail system,” Runsewe said, praising the ambassador for giving the NCAC staff opportunity for some capacity building.

On his part, the Ambassador stated that Nigeria and China have a lot of similarities in terms of population and economy noting that while Nigeria has the largest population in Africa, China has the largest population in the world.

He was also emphatic that both countries enjoy very big cultural diversity.

“Nigeria’s tradition is awesome, we can truly work together”, said the Ambassador who reiterated that China’s government is ever ready to explore the various areas of collaboration in terms of cultural exchanges, capacity building and many other areas of opportunity.

The envoy noted that, “It is on record both countries are major players in the world, if we build on our existing bilateral relationship, both nations will further make huge impact in the world as a whole”.

