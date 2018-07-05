35 years after, woman seeks to reunite with mother

Tessy Igomu

At 45, Mrs. Rhoda Amenawou Alobo strongly craves the love and affection of her mother. She last saw the woman, whom she referred to as Hajiya Halima, when she was 10 years old. Despite losing touch with her for 35 years, she daily lives with an insatiable hunger and void that only a mother’s love and care could fill.

And now, unable to hold back any longer, Rhoda has embarked on a remarkable journey to find her biological mother. She also seeks to reunite with her only brother, Yisa, whom she had never met as her mother was pregnant with him when she left.

Rhoda, who hails from Ozalla in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, said she holds no grudges against Hajiya Halima for leaving her with the huge responsibility of fending for her siblings, Temi and Lucy, aged 9 and 5, then.

The memories she has of the years after her mother left are of suffering, years spent entirely in Ozalla struggling to make ends meet to cater for her siblings. She noted that, with time,

she realised her mother took the best decision to leave at the time.

Still clinging to the memories of her days in the village, Rhoda said, despite what she went through, especially on days she had to go hungry so that her siblings could eat, her outlook on life and about her mother never changed.