Prison inmates numbering 35 have registered in Ogun State for the 2018 National Examination Council (NECO).

The Nigerian Prisons Service, Ogun State Command, in a statement signed on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Victor Oyeleke, said the 35 inmates were drawn from three of the six prisons in the state.

Oyeleke added that the registration of the inmates is the maiden one after the recent approval of Old Abeokuta Prison Ibara as the centre for the exam.

READ ALSO: Kebbi govt. to support NYSC on entrepreneurship

“The approval is made possible through efforts of the welfare officer of the Old Abeokuta Prison Ibara, ASP Abdulhakeem Awesu who is also the education coordinator of the prison.

”It will be recalled that 21 inmates of the prison were on June 29, 2018, enrolled to study various tuition-free courses in the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). 64 inmates were on June 2nd, 2018 awarded vocational certificates while 69 of them successfully completed NCE programme last year,” he said.

He added that these were made possible with the support of the religious bodies and individuals. He also appealed to others to emulate in assisting to reshape the minds of the prison inmates.

The examination will commence on November 15, 2018.

The inmates registered for subjects in Arts, Sciences, and Commercials. Eight inmates registered from Ilaro Prison, five from Ijebu Ode Prison while 22 are from Old Abeokuta Prison Ibara.