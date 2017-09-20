The Sun News
35 foreign coys to showcase products at 12th Abuja Trade Fair

35 foreign coys to showcase products at 12th Abuja Trade Fair

20th September 2017

A total of 35 foreign companies have indicated interest to participate at the 12th Abuja International Trade Fair, scheduled to hold from Sept. 21 – Oct. 7, an official has said.

Mrs Tonia Shoyele, Director, Membership and Business Development of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), made the disclosure at a news conference, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

“There are about 35 countries coming in, the various embassies in Nigeria are sending representatives, they have all obtained their booths, all the states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will also be present.

“The innovation is the fact that we now have business-to-business section in this fair, which is the actual selling point in international trade fairs.

“What we have brought to the table which is totally different from what has been ongoing before, is that we want to march companies, we want to march buyers with manufacturers which has never happened before,’’ she said.

Shoyele said that the objective of the fairs was to open business contacts and not serve as a market place.

“The objectives of this fair will be principally to promote accelerated development of commerce and industry.

“To promote revitalisation and diversification of the Nigerian economy by promoting the nation’s non-oil exports, particularly agro-allied products and mineral resources.

“To also direct attention to the role of private sector in the Nigeria economy and provide access to resource and technology funding,’’ the director added.

The theme of the fair is “Returning Nigeria to the Path of Sufficiency Though Non-Oil Exports’’. (NAN)

