The Sun News
Latest
26th October 2017 - 35% affirmation: NCWS to sign agreement with political parties
26th October 2017 - FG budgets N8.6tr for 2018, awaits NASS on presentation
26th October 2017 - What every woman must know about fibroids
26th October 2017 - Germany investigating reports of refugees forced into prostitution
26th October 2017 - Anambra guber: Imo indigenes seek recognition
26th October 2017 - Education dead in Nigeria – Minister
26th October 2017 - BREAKING: FEC approves draft proposal for 2018 budget
26th October 2017 - Women urged to support women in politics
26th October 2017 - Mugabe bans west-funded NGOs from observing 2018 elections
26th October 2017 - Navy launches Op. OCTOPUS GRIP in Bayelsa, Delta
Home / National / Politics / 35% affirmation: NCWS to sign agreement with political parties

35% affirmation: NCWS to sign agreement with political parties

— 26th October 2017

 

From Magnus Eze and Chizzy Iwuamara, Abuja

The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) has said it would enter into agreement with any political parties that are willing to adhere to the 35 per cent affirmative action.

This was as wife of the president; Hajia Aisha Buhari decried the progressive decline in number of women in political positions since 2015.

President of NCWS, Mrs. Gloria Shoda disclosed this at a two-day Nigeria Political Stakeholders Summit organised by the NCWS in Abuja.

Shoda who described the situation as troubling stated that there was need to carefully develop a framework to enable women work together as a group to leverage on their strength and huge numbers.

She vowed that under her watch, women will no longer agonise and complain of their conditions; instead, they shall strategize and take their rightful position.

According to her, the NCWS “will negotiate and partner with any political party that is willing to implement the 35 per cent affirmative action in filling its political party leadership positions; selection of candidates for the next general elections; prioritise women issues in its manifestoes; and implement the 35 per cent affirmative action in its appointments when it wins elections.”

She noted that they would in the weeks ahead commence broad-based consultations with stakeholders across the registered political parties, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), media, academia, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and donor institutions among others.

Mrs Buhari also lamented that instead of the number of women in the National Assembly increasing from what it was in 1999; it had continued to decline abysmally.

Represented by former Minister of Science and Technology, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, she called for more participation of women in elective and appointive positions.

“We must love one another; be humble at our various constituencies and identify with the cause of our people. Nigerians are very simple and easy people to manage; they appreciate the little we do for them,” she stated.

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

35% affirmation: NCWS to sign agreement with political parties

— 26th October 2017

  From Magnus Eze and Chizzy Iwuamara, Abuja The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) has said it would enter into agreement with any political parties that are willing to adhere to the 35 per cent affirmative action. This was as wife of the president; Hajia Aisha Buhari decried the progressive decline in number of…

  • FG budgets N8.6tr for 2018, awaits NASS on presentation

    — 26th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the draft 2018 National Budget proposal. The FEC is to liaise with the National Assembly on a date President Muhammadu Buhari will present the document to the lawmakers. Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma,…

  • Anambra guber: Imo indigenes seek recognition

    — 26th October 2017

    From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi The Imo State indigenes in Nnewi, Anambra State, under the auspice of Imo General Assembly (IGA) said they would henceforth give their votes to any of the Anambra State governorship candidates who is ready to recognise and appreciate them. They claimed they were being marginalised in the scheme of things in…

  • Education dead in Nigeria – Minister

    — 26th October 2017

    From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Minister of State for Niger Delta Affiars, Prof. Claudius Daramola, has lamented the poor state of education in the country, even as he noted that the nation’s education is already dead. The minister spoke, in Akure, on Thursday, at an Education Summit organised by the Ondo State government. Prof. Daramola said…

  • BREAKING: FEC approves draft proposal for 2018 budget

    — 26th October 2017

    The Federal Executive Council  has approved the draft of the 2018 budget proposal. This was made known on Thursday by the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma, after the FEC meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Briefing State House correspondents on the outcomes of the meeting, Udoma said a date would be fixed…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share