The Sun News
Latest
16th September 2017 - “33” Export brings Friendship Experience to Uyo
16th September 2017 - Shareholders fault Nwosu, justify protest at Oando AGM
16th September 2017 - NIRSAL, STANBIC IBTC inject N50bn into agric financing
16th September 2017 - Military declares IPOB a terrorist organisation
16th September 2017 - Strike: FG, Labour accuse ULC of blackmail
16th September 2017 - Jessica ayomoh 08079286676
16th September 2017 - Fayose excited as Ekiti tops NECO results again
16th September 2017 - Herdsmen attack capable of breaking Nigeria –Falae
16th September 2017 - Rangers: Ugwuanyi inaugurates 10-man probe panel
16th September 2017 - B’Haram committing war crime with child bombers –UN 
Home / Business / “33” Export brings Friendship Experience to Uyo

“33” Export brings Friendship Experience to Uyo

— 16th September 2017

 

By Chinenye Anuforo The “33” Export Friendship Experience party continued last weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, as it hosted friends in the city to an experience of music, games, and comedy. the project is a new marketing drive of the brand “to provide friends and lovers of the brand an opportunity to connect, bond and share moments,”, the owners of the brand noted.

On weekends, the event holds to provide consumers fun as explained by Emmanuel Agu, the Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout, Nigerian Breweries.

He said that “the brand will continue to build on this exciting platform to allow consumers create and experience great moments with their friends. Effiong Bassey, a guest at the event explained it was his first experience of the Friendship Party. “I believe that it’s wonderful to see a brand take such a personal interest in their consumers through friendship. Going forward, it should become an engaging way for all friends to relax and spend time together. Just from today, I understand the love that my colleagues have for these events when they talk about it,” he said. Consumers at the event won various prizes such as refrigerators, generators, standing fans and more.

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

“33” Export brings Friendship Experience to Uyo

— 16th September 2017

  By Chinenye Anuforo The “33” Export Friendship Experience party continued last weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, as it hosted friends in the city to an experience of music, games, and comedy. the project is a new marketing drive of the brand “to provide friends and lovers of the brand an opportunity to connect, bond…

  • Shareholders fault Nwosu, justify protest at Oando AGM

    — 16th September 2017

    By Chinenye Anuforo One of the leaders of the shareholders who protested at the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Oando Plc held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State has said the protest was an expression of their discontent with the state of affairs of the company. Clement Ebitimi, the South-South Coordinator of the Oando Shareholders…

  • NIRSAL, STANBIC IBTC inject N50bn into agric financing

    — 16th September 2017

    From Uche Usim and Nsisong Morgan, Abuja The Managing Director, Nigeria Incentive- based Risk Sharing System for Agriculture Lending (NIRSAL), Mr. Aliyu Abdulhameed yesterday disclosed that about N50 billion has been injected into the agriculture financing scheme to boost productivity and guarantee food security. He added that the funds will engineer agriculture modernisation as increased…

  • Military declares IPOB a terrorist organisation

    — 16th September 2017

    The Defence Headquarters has branded the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a “militant terrorist organisation’’ and urged parents to dissuade their wards from joining the group.  In a statement in Abuja on Friday, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, the Director, Defence Information (DDI), therefore, restated the commitment of the Armed Forces to confront “all security challenges…

  • Strike: FG, Labour accuse ULC of blackmail

    — 16th September 2017

    By Bimbola Oyesola and Magnus Eze, Abuja   The Federal Government has warned the United Labour Congress (ULC) against embarking on its proposed strike today, as it is not yet a Government recognised Federation of Trade Unions, even as the organised labour described the new body as a bunch of blackmailers. The Ministry of Labour…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share