A lot of Nigerians have expressed their anger (and rightly so) over the planned disbursement of the $322 million recovered from the loot of the late Gen. Sani Abacha to 302,000 poor households in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: How not to spend Abacha loot

As the argument of those opposed to the planned disbursement goes, it appears unreasonable to just take out money and share out to people that did not work for it. For them it makes no economic sense when that money, amounting to about N115 billion, could be invested in tangible projects that will generate revenue for government, employment for the youths and goods for the household.

Some of the opponents of the policy have even gone ahead to recommend psychiatric tests for the government officials that proposed the disbursement on the grounds that it looked rather insane to share out money in that fashion.

Politicians and their followers have also taken the bait from there and are making political meat of it. But I must say at this point that in the absence of clear cut and realistic projects on which the fund can be spent, sharing it out to the very poor stands out as the best option of utilising that fund.

It is the most potent economic action that the Federal Government may yet take to empower people and revive the economy that is still suffering from the battering by the recession of 2016 and 2017.

Elementary economics teaches that government expenditure raises aggregate demand. By making expendable funds available to households, government will be empowering the families to make purchases and pay bills which will directly impact the economy.

This way, businessmen, traders, investors and people that have services to sell can actually find people to patronise them. There is no better way of approaching economic revival than by putting money into the economy. Money in the hands of the poor remains within the economy. The people spend the money on essential consumer goods, which have a direct bearing on the domestic productive sector. There is no better way of boosting the domestic economic other than by empowering people that are not likely to take the money abroad and cause capital flight.