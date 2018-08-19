The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, bemoaned the low level of collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) by residents of the Kwara State. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara State, Mallam Garba Attahiru Madami, who disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin, said the state was second to the last in the collection of PVCs, noting that over 315,000 PVCs had not been collected in the state.

Madami, who was recently deployed to Kwara, also noted that the state was the cynosure of all eyes and promised to be fair to all in the conduct of the 2019 election in the state.

He said the state would have reasonable number of voters in the forthcoming general election, noting that the Commission would soon deploy its staff to all political wards in the state for easy distribution and collection of PVCs.