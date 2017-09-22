313 police recruit Constables complete training in Benue

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A total of 313 General Duty police recruits have passed out as Constables after completing a nine-month training at the Police Training School in Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, the recruit Constables were part of the 10,000 personnel approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in 2016.

Represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 4, Alkali Usman, the IGP urged the new Constables to ensure that the protection of lives and property of the citizenry, enforcement of all laws and regulations and prevention of crimes remained their watchword.

The IGP who noted that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) was presently operating at a ratio of one to 600, appealed to President Buhari to further approve the recruitment of 31,000 police officers yearly for the next five years with a view to making the NPF operate within the United Nations approved policing ration of one to 400.

In his address, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, who was represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu, while congratulating the new constables for the successful completion of their training stressed the need to further increase the number of police recruits to curtail the increasing level of criminality in the country.

“Nation is experiencing an upsurge in criminality and in keeping with the contemporary world of modernization, because we are learning from other countries. This has made the police force to be overwhelmed not because of inefficiency but because they are few in number, that is why President Buhari has asked that the number be increased.

“There is an urgent need to continue to increase the strength of the Nigeria Police Force from now till the next five years and the state government would definitely key into that and at the appropriate time, make its position known on the issue,” the Governor said.

On his part, Commandant of the Training School, ACP Benjamin Okwara disclosed that said the General Duty officers, having undergone intensive training are expected to contribute their quota in the fight against crime and criminality in the country.