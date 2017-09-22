The Sun News
Latest
22nd September 2017 - 313 police recruit Constables complete training in Benue
22nd September 2017 - Ambode swears-in Opeyemi Oke as Lagos Ag. CJ Monday
22nd September 2017 - BOA, NIPOST sign MoU on agric development
22nd September 2017 - APC takes over restructuring debate, feels Nigerians’ pulse
22nd September 2017 - Police recruitment: 1,195 recruits complete training in Kaduna
22nd September 2017 - Military rescues 2 soldiers, 4 civilian kidnap victims in Niger Delta
22nd September 2017 - NERC working to end estimated billing system – official
22nd September 2017 - FG begins N’ East humanitarian Makeathon October
22nd September 2017 - Katsina @30: Police deploys 1,687 regular policemen, MOPOL, others
22nd September 2017 - No harm’ll befall Northerners in Igboland – Nwodo
Home / National / 313 police recruit Constables complete training in Benue

313 police recruit Constables complete training in Benue

— 22nd September 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A total of 313 General Duty police recruits have passed out as Constables after completing a nine-month training at the Police Training School in Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, the recruit Constables were part of the 10,000 personnel approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in 2016.

Represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 4, Alkali Usman, the IGP urged the new Constables to ensure that the protection of lives and property of the citizenry, enforcement of all laws and regulations and prevention of crimes remained their watchword.

The IGP who noted that  the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) was presently operating at a ratio of one to 600, appealed to President Buhari to further approve the recruitment of 31,000 police officers yearly for the next five years with a view to making the NPF operate within the United Nations approved policing ration of one to 400.

In his address, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, who was represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu, while congratulating the new constables for the successful completion of their training stressed the need to further increase the number of police recruits to curtail the increasing level of criminality in the country.

“Nation is experiencing an upsurge in criminality and in keeping with the contemporary world of modernization, because we are learning from other countries. This has made the police force to be overwhelmed not because of inefficiency but because they are few in number, that is why President Buhari has asked that the number be increased.

“There is an urgent need to continue to increase the strength of the Nigeria Police Force from now till the next five years and the state government would definitely key into that and at the appropriate time, make its position known on the issue,” the Governor said.

On his part, Commandant of the Training School, ACP Benjamin Okwara disclosed that said the General Duty officers, having undergone intensive training are expected to contribute their quota in the fight against crime and criminality in the country.

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

313 police recruit Constables complete training in Benue

— 22nd September 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A total of 313 General Duty police recruits have passed out as Constables after completing a nine-month training at the Police Training School in Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State. According to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, the recruit Constables were part of the 10,000 personnel…

  • Ambode swears-in Opeyemi Oke as Lagos Ag. CJ Monday

    — 22nd September 2017

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State will, Monday, September 25, swear-in Justice Opeyemi Oke as the Acting Chief Judge of the state. According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna, Justice Oke, who is the most senior judge of the State Judiciary, is to be sworn-in as CJ…

  • BOA, NIPOST sign MoU on agric development

    — 22nd September 2017

      From Magnus Eze, Abuja Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deploy post offices in the rural areas to branches of the bank. Managing Director of BOA, Alhaji Mohammed Adamu at the signing ceremony in Abuja, Friday, said it was imperative to deploy the…

  • APC takes over restructuring debate, feels Nigerians’ pulse

    — 22nd September 2017

    By Ismail Omipidan Most Nigerians say the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as part of its campaign promises, promised restructuring. But the party, as recent as June this year denied ever promising restructuring. Speaking through its national chairman, Mr. John Oyegun, recently, the party noted that what it promised Nigerians was true federalism and devolution…

  • Police recruitment: 1,195 recruits complete training in Kaduna

    — 22nd September 2017

    From Sola Ojo, Kaduna As federal government intensifies efforts to improve efficiency and professionalism of Nigerian Police, 1,195 2016/2017 recruits have successfully completed nine months rigorous training at Police College Kaduna. The policemen and women after intensive selection in 2016 began their training in January this year and now ready for deployment to various parts…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share