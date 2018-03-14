304 industries berthed in Ogun in 7 years – Amosun

The Sun News
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, on Tuesday, said that over three hundred new industries and companies, have opened businesses in the state between 2011 and 2018.

The industries, according to the governor, have invested in the excess of $50 million and $200 million.

Governor Amosun made this known, in Abeokuta, the state capital, at a press conference on the 2018 edition of Ogun State Investors’ Forum, scheduled to hold between Tuesday, March 20th and Wednesday, March 21st.

Amosun, flanked at the press conference by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Taiwo Adeoluwa, Commissioners for Commerce and Industry, Bimbo Ashiru, Information and Strategy, Dayo Adeneye, Agriculture, Peju Adebajo, Budget and Planning, Adenrele Adeshina and Education, Science and Technology, Modupe Mujota, said the 2018 edition, with the theme, “Consolidating The Gains, Accelerating Growth”, will focus on agric business, industry and technology.

The Forum is expected to be declared open by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibajo.

According to the governor, his administration, which began the Forum in 2012, had transformed Ogun from being a ‘partial civil service state’, to industrial giant of Nigeria.

He said, “When we came on board in 2011, Ogun state was just a partial civil service state. And since we started this Investors’ Forum in 2012, we have created enabling environment for business to thrive and today, Ogun is the industrial giant of Nigeria.

“As we speak, Ogun can boast of 304 new industries and companies, which opened shops within seven years. Out of this, 147 are in the excess $200m and N20b. So in 2018, we want to leverage on the value chains, consolidate our gains over the years and of course, accelerate growth. This year’s Investors’ Forum will focus on three key sectors – agriculture/agri business, technology and industry.

“Investors are expected from all over the world to tap into the business opportunities in the state, as our state has become an economic volcano waiting to erupt”.

Earlier in her welcome remark, Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Adenrele Adeshina, noted the state has potentials, but could be tapped through local and international collaboration.

On his part, Commerce and Industry Commissioner, Bimbo Ashiru, said Ogun had emerged one of the best four states in the ease of doing business in the country, and leading with 75 percent of total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Nigeria.

He, however, noted that the state would shift focus to mining, to conform with the diversification policy of the federal government.

