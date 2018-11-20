Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency (RIVNESCA) has commenced the final process of recruiting 3,000 personnel, following the directive of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Thousands of shortlisted candidates, on Monday, gathered at the Sharks Stadium in Port Harcourt, for screening by officials of RIVNESCA .

The 3,000 personnel, when recruited, would gather information from communities across the 23 local government areas of the state and pass same to security agencies for relevant action.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency, Brig.-Gen. Dick Ironabare (rtd), said that Rivers people should expect the best from the agency, which would fill the security gap in the state.

He said, “The security gap in the state is the lack of appropriate information to fight crime.

“So, this agency will gather information and intelligence in various communities and pass over to security agencies to act upon.

“Rivers people will benefit in terms of security. We are doing proper screening.

“After the screening, they will go in for training and, thereafter, they will be deployed to the communities”.

Ironabare also urged Rivers people to cooperate with the personnel when they are deployed to the localities.

Director General of the agency, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Uche Chukwuma (rtd), said that the screening was the final leg of the recruitment process.

He said, “This is a further screening. We have started the process over time. We are screening to get the first batch of 3,000 personnel for the agency.

“Rivers people should be happy that a landmark has been set. The youths of Rivers State will take up their own security and work in synergy with the security agencies; feed them with information and intelligence”.

The former Assistant Commissioner of Police said that the agency would serve the purpose of preventive security through sound information gathering and engagement with communities.

He continued, “As stakeholders, we want to ensure that people do not commit crime in the first place.

“With 3,000 youths getting employed, there will be positive multiplier effect on the state”.

In an interview, shortlisted candidates expressed happiness that they have the opportunity to serve the state and improve the security of lives and property.

It would be recalled that, while inaugurating the Board of the agency, Governor Wike said that the agency would complement the efforts of security agencies.

The governor had earlier charged: “Use your experiences and capabilities to ensure that the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency takes off effectively”.