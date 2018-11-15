Bolaji Okunola

Organisers of Lagos City Cycling Grand Prix [LCCGP], Shonga Africa limited has unfolded plans ahead of the forthcoming maiden edition of the competition.

The annual event tagged “Reignite the passion” is schedule between 18th and 19th of January 2019, with 3000 cyclists competing for cash prizes in different categories which includes the ultimate grand prize in honour of late Sports Administrator, Deji Tinubu.

Speaking at the press briefing held yesterday in Lagos, Managing director, Shonga Africa Limited, Daniel Anyaka said; “We dim it fit to sponsor a world class cycling event here in Lagos state. We noticed the sports is dying in Nigeria unlike other part of the world where it is a popular activity.

“It is our belief that this event will be a catalyst for the development of cycling as a sporting event using Lagos as a focal point. We also aim to use this project to stimulate the interest of the general public to take to cycling.

“So, our target is to make LCCGP a world class event like the Tour de France, Giro D’ Italia, Vuelta a Espana amongst others.

“To ensure a successful maiden edition, we have gone into partnership with the Lagos State Sports Commission, Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Lagos State Cycling Association, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Lagos State Ministry of Transport and Law Union and Rock Insurance.”

Meanwhile, wife of late football administrator, Deji Tinubu, Yemisi has also pledges support as she vowed to donate a bicycle to the over all winner.

“The family have decided to reward the over all winner with a brand new bicycle. You all know my late husband would have done more. Rewarding the over all winner in his name, will surely make him happy,” she said.